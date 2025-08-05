Every Athlete Who Participated in WWE’s SummerSlam Weekend Tryouts

WWE held its latest round of talent tryouts during SummerSlam weekend in New Jersey, showcasing a loaded roster of athletes, wrestlers, and high-profile personalities all vying for a shot at a WWE contract.
From battle-tested indie veterans to fresh-faced NIL athletes, models, stunt actors, and sports stars, the tryouts were a snapshot of WWE’s increasingly diverse recruitment strategy. Names like Vert Vixen, Daga, and LJ Cleary brought wrestling experience, while others like Rayne Leverkusen, a European standout who was named MVP of the camp, caught the spotlight with raw potential.
The tryout class also included everything from a World Taekwondo Champion and national-level gymnasts to college football players, CrossFit competitors, sprinters, and influencers. WWE clearly continues to value not just in-ring experience but also athletic versatility and star presence.
Alongside outside talent, WWE also evaluated its own developmental prospects and several up-and-coming NIL signees already in the system.
As always, the true test comes next. How many of these hopefuls will go on to ink contracts, step into the Performance Center, and rise through the ranks of NXT?
Full List of WWE SummerSlam Tryout Participants in New Jersey:
Vert Vixen
Rayne Leverkusen (MVP of Tryout)
Zoe Sager
Anita Vaughan
Ariana Milan
Sydney Langston
Mai McKenna
Zoe Hines
Jenna Marie Eagles
Taelor Moore
Meghan Walker
Eva Eun Kyung Sandersen
Ellen B Akesson
Delia Schweizer
Jessica Bogdanov
Joao Santos
Daga
Jha’Quan McNair
Eli Knight
Ahmed Essan
Mike Cunningham
LJ Cleary
Yayne Harrison
Elijah Blum
CBL
Ben Bishop
Will Kroos
Steven Stetson
CJ Felder
Eduardo Godinho
Vincent King
Aeden Begue
Maliq Carr
Joey Wachs
Tyler Reyna
Henry Zimmerman
Marcus Jason Brown
Youssef Mdini
Van Fillinger
Brandon Myles Sebastain
Mustafa Salih
Onur Alp Cam
Gui Da Silva Greene
Omari
Cleveland, Ohio
Aug. 6th 2025
Davenport, Florida
Aug. 8th 2025
Venice, Florida
Aug. 9th 2025
Leave a Comment ()