Every Athlete Who Participated in WWE’s SummerSlam Weekend Tryouts

WWE held its latest round of talent tryouts during SummerSlam weekend in New Jersey, showcasing a loaded roster of athletes, wrestlers, and high-profile personalities all vying for a shot at a WWE contract.

From battle-tested indie veterans to fresh-faced NIL athletes, models, stunt actors, and sports stars, the tryouts were a snapshot of WWE’s increasingly diverse recruitment strategy. Names like Vert Vixen, Daga, and LJ Cleary brought wrestling experience, while others like Rayne Leverkusen, a European standout who was named MVP of the camp, caught the spotlight with raw potential.

The tryout class also included everything from a World Taekwondo Champion and national-level gymnasts to college football players, CrossFit competitors, sprinters, and influencers. WWE clearly continues to value not just in-ring experience but also athletic versatility and star presence.

Alongside outside talent, WWE also evaluated its own developmental prospects and several up-and-coming NIL signees already in the system.

As always, the true test comes next. How many of these hopefuls will go on to ink contracts, step into the Performance Center, and rise through the ranks of NXT?

Full List of WWE SummerSlam Tryout Participants in New Jersey: