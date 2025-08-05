×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

CM Punk Mocks Roman Reigns With Shoe Joke After WWE Raw Chaos

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 05, 2025
CM Punk Mocks Roman Reigns With Shoe Joke After WWE Raw Chaos

CM Punk did not hold back after the chaotic ending to WWE Raw, taking a pointed jab at Roman Reigns in the aftermath of the show.

During the final moments of Raw, Punk played a key role in disrupting Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship defense against LA Knight. The match descended into chaos when Punk interfered, sparking a brawl involving Knight, Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Reigns then made a surprise appearance and went after Rollins and his allies. However, the tables turned quickly. Reigns was hit with a brutal stomp from Rollins and three devastating Tsunamis from Bronson Reed. As the dust settled, Reed stole Reigns’ shoes while Punk and Knight continued to argue.

Although Reigns’ return to Raw was short-lived, Punk took to Instagram with a thinly-veiled swipe at The Tribal Chief. Posting a photo of his own shoes, Punk made a tongue-in-cheek remark referencing the bizarre post-match theft.

"At least I still have my shoes," Punk wrote.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy