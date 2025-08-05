CM Punk Mocks Roman Reigns With Shoe Joke After WWE Raw Chaos

CM Punk did not hold back after the chaotic ending to WWE Raw, taking a pointed jab at Roman Reigns in the aftermath of the show.

During the final moments of Raw, Punk played a key role in disrupting Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship defense against LA Knight. The match descended into chaos when Punk interfered, sparking a brawl involving Knight, Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Reigns then made a surprise appearance and went after Rollins and his allies. However, the tables turned quickly. Reigns was hit with a brutal stomp from Rollins and three devastating Tsunamis from Bronson Reed. As the dust settled, Reed stole Reigns’ shoes while Punk and Knight continued to argue.

Although Reigns’ return to Raw was short-lived, Punk took to Instagram with a thinly-veiled swipe at The Tribal Chief. Posting a photo of his own shoes, Punk made a tongue-in-cheek remark referencing the bizarre post-match theft.

"At least I still have my shoes," Punk wrote.