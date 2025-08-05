Bret Hart Blasts Hulk Hogan For Being A Career Roadblock

ret Hart has never been one to hold back his opinions, and in a recent interview, he offered a blunt assessment of Hulk Hogan’s impact on his career and the wrestling industry at large.

Speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Podcast, Hart acknowledged Hogan’s legacy but made it clear that, in his view, Hogan was not someone who helped others rise with him. Hart contrasted Hogan with Roddy Piper, who he credited for helping elevate his own popularity, while accusing Hogan of being self-serving throughout his time in the spotlight.

“Hulk Hogan never did that for anybody. He never looked out for anyone but himself,” Hart said.

Hart reflected on his own rise to the top of WWE in 1992 and said the support he expected from Hogan was never there. While Hogan spent the 1980s wrestling top stars like Paul Orndorff and Roddy Piper, Hart did not feel he was given similar opponents or support once he became champion.

“I always thought the day I won the belt Hulk Hogan would come up to me and pat me on the back and tell me how glad he was I was the guy that they picked to pull the sword out of the stone for him. And unfortunately, that’s not how it was,” Hart recalled. “The second I won the belt, I was the enemy. And I had what he wanted, and we were never really friends again after that.”

Hart continued by comparing Hogan to schoolyard liars and suggested Hogan’s personality was built on falsehoods.

“When I was a little kid, you go to school, elementary school, there’s just always some kids that are bullsh******, that just tell bulls***. Classic bulls*******. That’s just the way they are…but I think Hulk Hogan was a bullsh*****,“ he added.

Hart also claimed that Hogan actively worked to keep him sidelined during their time together in WCW in the late 1990s.

“I will always shake my head and wonder why he was such a roadblock for me. He wouldn’t do anything for me. And he made sure, and I know this as a fact, he made sure that when I was in WCW he made sure that they didn’t do anything with…’Don’t do anything with him. Just leave him. Have him sit on the bench in the dressing room.’” he said.

Hulk Hogan passed away last month at the age of 71 from cardiac arrest following complications from neck fusion surgery. While tributes have poured in from across the wrestling world, Hart’s comments provide a stark counterpoint and reflect the complex legacy Hogan leaves behind.