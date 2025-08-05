×
Vince McMahon to Appear in New Hulk Hogan FOX Documentary

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 05, 2025
FOX is set to air a brand-new Hulk Hogan documentary next week, promising a look into the legendary career and controversial life of the late WWE icon. Titled The Real Hulk Hogan, the documentary will be broadcast on Tuesday, August 12 at 9 PM ET as part of a collaboration with TMZ.

The special will feature several high-profile interviews, including one with Vince McMahon. If newly recorded, this would be McMahon’s first public comments since stepping down from TKO in January 2024. Since then, he has only communicated via social media statements.

Other names included in the documentary are Sylvester Stallone, Mick Foley, Bill Goldberg, Jimmy Hart, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and Jacob Fatu.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 following cardiac arrest brought on by complications from neck fusion surgery.

This comes just a week after The Life of Hulk Hogan premiered on Fox Nation, which featured interviews with Goldberg and The Hardy Boyz. A separate Netflix docuseries on Hogan’s life has also been in development since 2024, but a release date has yet to be confirmed.

