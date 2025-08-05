ROH World Title Match Set for Death Before Dishonor 2025

Ring of Honor has officially confirmed the first match for this year’s Death Before Dishonor, and it will see the ROH World Championship on the line in a highly anticipated singles showdown.

Set for Friday, August 29 in Philadelphia, reigning ROH World Champion Bandido will defend his title against Hechicero. The bout marks their first-ever one-on-one encounter and comes after several weeks of tension during multi-man tag matches, including one where Hechicero pinned the champion to escalate their rivalry.

Bandido enters the event with a reign exceeding 120 days and four successful defenses under his belt. Hechicero, representing CMLL, is looking to capture his first title since June 2023.

The match will headline the HonorClub-exclusive event at the historic former ECW Arena.

Now in its 22nd edition, Death Before Dishonor is one of ROH’s longest-running events, first held in 2003. While the event was previously split across multiple nights and cities, that format ended in 2014. This will be the fifth time Philadelphia hosts the event, and the first since 2021 before Tony Khan took ownership of the promotion.

