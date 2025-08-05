Mercedes Mone’s Forbidden Door Title Defense Takes Shape With AEW Qualifier Announced

AEW has added a new high-stakes qualifier to this Wednesday’s Dynamite as the build toward Forbidden Door continues to take shape.

Mercedes Mone is set to defend the TBS Championship in a four-way match at Forbidden Door on Sunday, August 24. Tony Khan confirmed the match in a post on social media, revealing that Mone will put her title on the line against three opponents representing AEW, Stardom, and CMLL.

While the identities of the Stardom and CMLL representatives have not yet been announced, the AEW challenger will be decided this Wednesday, August 6, on Dynamite. Queen Aminata, Skye Blue, Alex Windsor, and Billie Starkz will face off in a four-way qualifying match, with the winner earning a title shot at the upcoming cross-promotional pay-per-view.

Mone will also make her return to AEW television on Wednesday for the first time since appearing at All In.

Also confirmed for the August 6 edition of Dynamite is a Tag Team title eliminator semifinal match featuring The Young Bucks taking on Brodido. In singles action, former AEW World Champion MJF is set to go one-on-one with Mark Briscoe.

Updated Lineup for AEW Dynamite – Wednesday, August 6:

MJF vs. Mark Briscoe

Tag Team Title Eliminator Semifinal: The Young Bucks vs. Brodido

Mercedes Mone returns

Forbidden Door TBS Championship Qualifier: Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue vs. Alex Windsor vs. Billie Starkz