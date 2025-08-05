×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Mercedes Mone’s Forbidden Door Title Defense Takes Shape With AEW Qualifier Announced

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 05, 2025
Mercedes Mone’s Forbidden Door Title Defense Takes Shape With AEW Qualifier Announced

AEW has added a new high-stakes qualifier to this Wednesday’s Dynamite as the build toward Forbidden Door continues to take shape.

Mercedes Mone is set to defend the TBS Championship in a four-way match at Forbidden Door on Sunday, August 24. Tony Khan confirmed the match in a post on social media, revealing that Mone will put her title on the line against three opponents representing AEW, Stardom, and CMLL.

While the identities of the Stardom and CMLL representatives have not yet been announced, the AEW challenger will be decided this Wednesday, August 6, on Dynamite. Queen Aminata, Skye Blue, Alex Windsor, and Billie Starkz will face off in a four-way qualifying match, with the winner earning a title shot at the upcoming cross-promotional pay-per-view.

Mone will also make her return to AEW television on Wednesday for the first time since appearing at All In.

Also confirmed for the August 6 edition of Dynamite is a Tag Team title eliminator semifinal match featuring The Young Bucks taking on Brodido. In singles action, former AEW World Champion MJF is set to go one-on-one with Mark Briscoe.

Updated Lineup for AEW Dynamite – Wednesday, August 6:

  • MJF vs. Mark Briscoe

  • Tag Team Title Eliminator Semifinal: The Young Bucks vs. Brodido

  • Mercedes Mone returns

Forbidden Door TBS Championship Qualifier: Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue vs. Alex Windsor vs. Billie Starkz

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy