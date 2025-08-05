WWE Reportedly Planning More Two-Night Events After SummerSlam 2025 Success

WWE's SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event was a major success, with a reported crowd of 113,722 fans packing MetLife Stadium across two nights in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The overwhelming turnout has sparked fresh internal discussions about the future of two-night events within WWE and parent company TKO Group Holdings.

According to Andrew Baydala, who previously reported on WrestleMania’s return to Las Vegas, WWE is seriously considering expanding the two-night format. Baydala wrote on Twitter/X that the impressive attendance, earlier start and finish times, and strong revenue figures all contributed to the growing support for more two-night PLEs.

Baydala specifically noted that plans are already in motion for multiple expanded events in 2026 and 2027. Survivor Series in 2026 and the Royal Rumble in 2027 are reportedly being prioritized for the two-night treatment. Money In The Bank is also being looked at as a possible addition to this new approach.

“Following the success of SummerSlam in New Jersey this past weekend, the discussion of hosting more two-night events has intensified within WWE/TKO. With an earlier start/finish time, impressive revenue, and attendance numbers, it’s clear that the two-night format resonated well with fans. TKO/WWE appears to be capitalizing on this success, as plans are already underway to introduce more two-night Premium Live Events (PLEs) in 2026.”

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).