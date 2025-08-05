Roman Reigns Written Off WWE TV Following Vicious Ambush

The August 4 edition of WWE Raw ended in dramatic fashion as Roman Reigns was brutally taken out by a new dominant alliance. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, backed by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, orchestrated a vicious beatdown that left Reigns laid out in the middle of the ring. The attack marks Reigns's exit from WWE television as he shifts his focus to a major Hollywood film role.

Earlier in the night, Seth Rollins defended his title against LA Knight in the main event. The match was disrupted when CM Punk charged the ring and attacked Rollins, resulting in a disqualification. The situation quickly escalated as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed rushed out to back up Rollins, launching a three-on-two assault against Punk and Knight.

Just as it seemed the chaos would settle, Roman Reigns made his entrance to a roaring crowd reaction. He wasted no time, taking out both Breakker and Reed at ringside before stepping into the ring to confront Rollins. However, Rollins slipped out of the ring, avoiding direct contact. As Reigns turned his attention back to the others, Rollins snuck back into the ring and delivered a devastating Stomp.

With Reigns stunned, the group launched a coordinated assault. Reed and Rollins restrained Reigns as Breakker nailed him with a punishing Spear. Reed then landed his Tsunami splash, followed by two more despite officials and WWE personnel attempting to intervene. By the end of the segment, Reigns was left motionless, a clear message from Raw’s rising new faction.

The segment also serves as the storyline explanation for Reigns’s departure from WWE television. He is set to begin filming for the upcoming Street Fighter movie, where he has reportedly been cast in a major role. While no exact return date has been confirmed, Reigns is expected back in time for Survivor Series this November.

With Reigns now off television, Rollins, Breakker, and Reed have positioned themselves as a major threat on Monday nights. Their assault may have been strategic, but it also reshaped the power dynamic on WWE Raw moving forward.