WWE Monday Night Raw Results - Aug 3, 2025

Tonight on RAW, Becky Lynch, Jey Uso, Gunther, Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Dominik Mysterio, Penta,

& Rhea Ripley are all scheduled to appear, Rusev and Sheamus go at it again and more!

Check back for live results!

We kick off RAW with clips and highlights of SummerSlam from this past weekend.

At the arena, we see Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, and Naomi arriving backstage. At ringside, Seth Rollins' music hits and RAW officially begins.

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed with the Shoe-la Fala, and Paul Heyman come out to the ring. Rollins is the new World Heavyweight Champion and he looks to be in the mood to celebrate. Paul Heyman gets on the mic and says he's the GOAT... he says he's not just the greatest of all time, he is our humble Oracle. He talks about being in the presence of the future of the WWE - Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Seth Rollins. He talks about how Roman Reigns hasn't been champion for a long time, and how CM Punk was champion for mere minutes. Heyman says since Rollins crashed the wedding and stole the bride and went on the honeymoon he wants to do this right and introduces Seth Rollins. Rollins talks about everyone who turned their back on him after WrestleMania and shames everyone who chanted CM Punk. Rollins says no one should ever doubt him again because he did what he said and he's the champion. Rollins shames every wrestler in the back who stood in his way and made this harder for him than it should have been. Rollins lets us know that only two people knew of his plan, Paul Heyman and Becky Lynch and now he they have absolute power and this is the vision. LA Knight interrupts Rollins and says he's not here for a fight but he's here to answer questions. The first question he is answering is why Rollins' faked his injury. Knight says he faked the injury to escape the wrath of Knight. Knight reminds Rollins that he's the last guy to beat him and he'll be the next guy to beat him. Knight says he will take Rollins' belt and there's no better time and place than here and now. Rollins declines the challenge and leaves the ring. Adam Pearce comes out and tells Rollins a champion wouldn't lie to his GM or the WWE Fans. Pearce says the match will happen tonight and Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are banned from ringside.

The Judgement Day walks backstage, and Dominik Mysterio is stoked about his title defense at SummerSlam. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are bummed over losing their tag titles and leave. Mysterio talks shit to Dragon Lee and they set up a match tonight. AJ Styles comes by and tells Mysterio that he won due to him being sneaky and that he's still after Mysterio's title.

Match 1: Rusev -vs- Sheamus

Sheamus charges to the ring and Rusev gets to him first and punches him out. The two brawl around the ring, Rusev mounts Sheamus and Sheamus flips Rusev and mounts him. Sheamus takes down Rusev with a clothesline and then Rusev is knocked outside the ring. Sheamus goes out to get Rusev but Rusev kicks Sheamus and slams him into the barricades outside the ring. Rusev throws Sheamus back in the ring and slams down Sheamus. Sheamus delivers some body strikes and then is kicked down by Rusev. Rusev elbows Sheamus and hits Sheamus with an uppercut. The two battle in the corner and Rusev drops Sheamus with a knee. Rusev climbs the ropes and Sheamus knocks Rusev down and climbs up too. Sheamus hits White Noise from the middle rope and we cut to commercial.

Back to RAW, Rusev has Sheamus down on the mat in a chinlock. Sheamus powers out of the hold but is elbowed down. Rusev kicks Sheamus a couple times and Sheamus tells Rusev to give him more. After several kicks Sheamus is all energized and catches a kick by Rusev and hits some body shots on Rusev and takes Rusev down with a Backbreaker. Rusev is knocked out to the apron and Sheamus goes for 10 beats on RuRu but Rusev guillotine's Sheamus. Sheamus is slammed into the ringpost. Rusev stalks Sheamus and runs at him outside the ring, Sheamus catches Rusev and slams him onto the announce desk. Rusev sends Sheamus into the steel steps and Sheamus dumps Rusev over the barricades. Rusev gives Sheamus his own version of 10 beats but Sheamus breaks free and gives Rusev 10 beats and both men are counted out.

Double Countout - No Contest

After the match, Rusev and Sheamus battle outside the ring. Rusev throws the steps on Sheamus and goes to hit him with the shillelagh but Sheamus kicks Rusev. They continue fighting.

We cut to The New Day and Grayson Waller. The New Day tell Waller that while Waller is celebrating dropping Austin Theory, they're still mourning. Grayson Waller walks up to Adam Pearce and demands they talk now about The New Day's rematch. Pearce says The New Day needs to earn their title shot but Waller has earned a match against Penta tonight.

Match 2: Penta -vs- Grayson Waller

We get the bell and the men lock up. Waller tosses Penta to the corner and taunts him. Waller gets out of a hold Penta tries to put him in and then Waller slaps Penta in an headlock. Penta reverses it and walks on Waller. Waller is taken down by a headscissor that sends Waller out of the ring. The New Day come out, still in black, mourning... and Waller is excited to see them but they ignore Waller. In the ring, Penta kicks Waller and Waller pulls Penta out of the ring and slams him into the announce desk. Waller hits Penta with a running clothesline and we cut to a commercial.

We're back, and Waller is kneeing Penta in the ring. Penta kicks Waller and takes him down with a slingblade and then a back breaker. Penta kicks Waller in the corner and then hits his handstand kick and covers Waller for a two count. Waller punches Penta and hits a sit out powerbomb on Penta and covers Penta for a near fall. Waller misses a flying elbow and Penta rolls him up for a two count. Penta kicks Waller and Waller kicks Penta back. They trade punches and then take each other down with a double neck breaker. Penta kicks Waller and hits a modified Mexican Destroyer and gets the win.

Winner: Penta

After the match, The New Day gets in Penta's face and Penta knocks them out of the ring.

Backstage, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are walking when Sheamus and Rusev come by and continue fighting.

We come back from commercial break to Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss making their way out to the ring. Flair talks about how amazing it feels to be holding a WWE championship. Bliss says "We are champions". They keep going back and forth on whether they're friends or not. I'm so glad they're addressing this because whether or not they're friends or not is keeping me up at night. Flair talks about how many times she's held a title and asks Bliss how many times she has. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez come out. Rodriguez and Perez talk about Flair and Bliss being friends and Perez says all that matters is that they get their championships back. Rodriguez says they're out here to get the titles back tonight. Flair says they'll fight right here and now. Adam Pearce comes out and makes it official.

Match 3 - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair(c) -vs- The Judgement Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez)

Bliss is immediately thrown across the ring by Rodriguez. Perez is tagged in and Bliss is double teamed. Perez hangs Bliss up in the corner and then slams her head into the turnbuckles. Bliss takes Perez down with a headscissors and then tags out to Flair. Perez attacks Flair but is taken down with a clothesline. Rodriguez is tagged in and Flair is taken down by a body check. Flair is slammed into the corner and Flair turns around and slams Rodriguez into the corner and punches her down. Flair hits a middle rope headscissor and then tries to suplex Rodriguez but can't. Perez is tagged in and she boots Flair to the mat. Perez and Rodriguez double team Flair and knock her out of the ring. Perez suicide dives out to Flair and rolls Flair back in the ring. Perez kicks Flair in the corner and tags Rodriguez. Flair takes out Perez and Rodriguez knees and tags Bliss. They both hit Natural Selection and cover both for a near fall. Bliss kicks Rodriguez and then kicks Rodriguez out of the ring. Bliss goes to cannonball Rodriguez but Rodriguez catches her and tosses her onto the barricades and we cut to commercial.

And we're back, Rodriguez has Bliss in the middle of the ring in a headlock. Bliss punches out of the hold and tries to tag to Flair but Rodriguez doesn't let her. Bliss hits a DDT on Rodriguez and tags Flair. Flair comes off the top rope and takes out both Rodriguez and Perez. Flair chops the shit out of Rodriguez and hits a walkover clotheslines. Flair kicks down Rodriguez and hits a Fallaway Slam on Perez. Flair goes for a moonsault and ands on both Rodriguez and Perez and covers Rodriguez for a two count. Perez tags in and Flair is double teamed and covered for a two count. Perez unleashes a tonne of punches on Flair and goes for PopRox but misses. Flair slams Perez face first into the turnbuckles and clotheslines Rodriguez off the apron. Perez guillotines Flair and throws Flair off the top rope with a hurricanrana. Rodriguez is tagged in and she hits a corkscrew elbow on Flair and Bliss breaks the pin. Perez is tagged in, Flair sends both Perez and Rodriguez outside the ring. Perez pulls Bliss out of the ring, not allowing Flair to tag but she already did. Bliss intercepts Perez and hits Sister Abigail to get the win.

Winners and STILL WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

Iyo Sky, Asuka and Kairi Sane talk backstage. Rhea Ripley comes by and asks Sky if she can talk to her. Ripley says she's heard that Sky has asked Pearce for a one on one match against Naomi. Ripley tells Sky to beat Naomi so she can finally beat Sky. Sky tells Ripley that Ripley will never beat Sky.

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley argue backstage. They talk about how they both are screwing the other over and Valkyria tells Bayley to stay out her life.

Match 4: Dominik Mysterio -vs- Dragon Lee

Lee charges at Mysterio at the bell and sends Mysterio out of the ring. Lee flies out onto him and and then Mysterio is sent in the ring. Lee punches out Mysterio in the corner and punches him against the ring post. Lee chops Mysterio and punches him some more. Mysterio guillotines Lee and Lee falls out of the ring. Mysterio goes out and chops Lee and then throws him back in the ring. Mysterio splashes onto Lee and covers him for a near fall. Lee is choked on the ropes and Mysterio goes for 6-1-9 but misses allowing Lee to now get the upperhand. The action spills onto the apron and Mysterio hits a DDT on Lee on the apron and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, Lee reverses a suplex and kicks Mysterio. Lee kicks Mysterio in the corner. Lee takes down Mysterio and covers Mysterio for a two count. Lee powerbombs Mysterio and covers him for a near fall. Mysterio punches Lee as he's on the top rope and Mysterio climbs the ropes too. Lee punches Mysterio and hangs up in the corner. Lee jumps onto Mysterio and takes out Mysterio. El Grande Americano runs out and a second one comes out too as does a third one. Mysterio knocks Lee with his shoe and gets the win as Lee was distracted.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

After the match, AJ Styles runs out and tries to beat up Mysterio who is able to run away.

Jackie Redmond talks to Sami Zayn backstage about his win over Karrion Kross. Zayn says the only part of the match that stands out to him is when he was thinking about using the steel pipe against Kross. He says that's not how he works and wants to do things right and he wants to be champ. Rusev and Sheamus break up his interview and Zayn gets involved in the brawl.

Becky Lynch is show walking backstage and she's up next.

We come back from commercial break and Becky Lynch makes her way out to the ring with her new entrance music. Lynch says Lyra Valkyria is gone as she can't challenge Lynch for the IC Title since she lost at SummerSlam. Lynch asks who wants to be next to face her but she isn't having an open challenge tonight. Nikki Bella's music hits and she comes down to the ring. Bella says Lynch is one of the greatest and says she's so proud of what she's done with her potential but she's ended up being such a disappointment. Bella says she doesn't understand why Lynch came back - is it because she's failed in Hollywood. Lynch plugs Happy Gilmore 2 and talks about Bella's role in the film getting cut because she told them. Bella calls Lynch a liar like her husband and Bella says everyone sees right through Lynch and her lies. Lynch tells Bella to not talk about her and her hot husband and that they're the greatest couple of all time. She then brings up Bella and Cena and that Bella "Can't see him anymore" and does the Cena taunt. Lynch says she came up to combat Bella's era so Bella has no right to talk about what Lynch does in her era. Bella asks for a title shot. Lynch tells Bella why they never have fought one on one and then she sucker punches Bella and leaves.

Byron Saxton talks to Naomi backstage and asks her how she's doing after her win. Naomi says she feels great and next week on RAW she fights Iyo Sky. Stephanie Vaquer comes by and tells Naomi whether it's her or Sky she will come out victorious at Clash in Paris. Naomi says she'll stick Vaquer's horns in Vaquer's ass.

Becky Lynch walks backstage. Natalya, Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa come up to her. Natalya asks for a match against Lynch because she has an issue with Lynch's treatment against Nikki Bella. Lynch says she'll fight Maxxine Dupri and leaves.

Match 5 - WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins(c) w/Paul Heyman -vs- LA Knight

Knight strikes Rollins after the bell and continues to punch Rollins in the corner. Rollins fires back with punches of his own and then stomps on Knight against the ropes. Knight clotheslines Rollins down and suplexes him and covers for a two count. Knight connects with a neck breaker and the two exchange punches and kicks until Rollins is tossed out of the ring. Knight goes after Rollins and Rollins uses Heyman as a shield but Knight is on to Rollins and knows his plan. Knight slams Rollins into the announce desk and Rollins starts throwing Knight around. Knight is slammed onto the barricades and gets hung up on the barricades and Rollins double stomps him and we cut to commercial.

Back to our Main event, Rollins has Knight down and stalks him in the ring. Rollins chops Knight and Knight fires back with chops of his own. Rollins tries for a pedigree but Knight reverses it to a backdrop. Rollins sends Knight face first into the turnbuckles and then climbs the ropes. Knight runs up and superplexes Rollins and covers for a near fall. Rollins chops Knight and Knight chops Rollins back. The two trade punches back and forth in the middle of the ring. Knight goes punch after punch and clotheslines Rollins down and then takes Rollins down with a leg sweep. Knight hits a neck breaker and covers Rollins for a near fall. Rollins catches Knight with a Jawbreaker and Knight powerslams Rollins attacks Knight. Knight slams down Rollins after Rollins misses a stomp and covers Rollins for a two count. Knight tries for BFT but Rollins rolls him up for a near fall. Knight goes for BFT again and Rollins counters to a pedigree but Knight counters that. Knight comes off the top rope and hits a flying elbow. Rollins evades a BFT and heads out of the ring. Knight kicks him through the ropes sending Rollins crashing into the announce desk. Knight slams Rollins' head into the announce desk. As Knight tries to get Rollins up, Rollins headbutts Knight in the penis and then Rollins slams Knight into the ring post. Rollins mounts Knight and punches him out. Rollins keeps going in and out of the ring to break the 10 count and then goes back outside the ring and rips off the padding on the floor. Knight is slammed into the ring post again and then positioned on the concrete floor. Rollins goes to curb stomp Knight on the floor and CM Punk comes out of the crowd and attacks Rollins.

Winner by DQ and STILL World Heavyweight Champion: Seth Rollins

After the match, Punk and Rollins brawl. Knight is pissed Punk ruined his chance at the belt and goes after Rollins and Punk. Bron Breakker runs down and spears Punk and in the ring, Bronson Reed beats up Knight. Punk and Knight get beaten up by Reed and Breakker and Rollins gets back in the ring. Rollins stomps Knight and then stomps Punk. Rollins holds his belt in the ring and stands with his arms raised as Knight and Punk are laid out. Heyman joins the trio in the ring as we get the end credits.

As Rollins leaves with his boys, Roman Reigns comes out and Superman punches Reed and throws Breakker into the steps. Rollins runs into the ring and Reigns follows him. As Reigns gets in the ring, Rollins rolls out and distracts Reigns. Breakker tries to spear Reigns but he catches Breakker and takes him down. Reed goes to attack Reigns but Reigns fights him off. Rollins runs in and stomps Reigns to the mat and then beats on Reigns with Reed. Rollins and Reed stand Reigns up allowing Breakker to spear Reigns. They set Reigns up near the corner and Reed hits three Tsunami's on Reigns. Officials run out to break up this chaos. Reed steals Reign's shoes again.