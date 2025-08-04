×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Talent Raise Concerns Over ‘Unreal’ Backstage Filming Practices

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 04, 2025
WWE Talent Raise Concerns Over ‘Unreal’ Backstage Filming Practices

Just days after WWE: Unreal made its debut on Netflix, signs are already pointing to the production of a second season. Cameras were reportedly rolling during one of the most unexpected turns of SummerSlam weekend, suggesting that the docuseries could continue chronicling major moments from behind the curtain. However, not everyone backstage is entirely comfortable with the filming process.

A report from Fightful Select states that director Chris Weaver was present in the Gorilla Position capturing footage as Seth Rollins made his surprise Money in the Bank cash-in. While Netflix has not confirmed a renewal, the shocking angle is reportedly expected to be included in upcoming episodes.

Some WWE talent have voiced concerns over the presence of cameras in such a historically private backstage area. The Gorilla Position has long been considered a protected space where emotions run high and wrestlers prepare for their performances. According to the report, certain wrestlers were unaware that they were being filmed for the series and expressed frustration over not receiving additional compensation for their appearances.

The footage from SummerSlam, particularly Rollins’ cash-in on CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship, could form a central storyline in a future season. The fallout from that moment is anticipated to play out on tonight’s episode of Raw, with both Punk and Rollins scheduled to appear.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Aug. 4th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy