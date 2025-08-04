WWE Talent Raise Concerns Over ‘Unreal’ Backstage Filming Practices

Just days after WWE: Unreal made its debut on Netflix, signs are already pointing to the production of a second season. Cameras were reportedly rolling during one of the most unexpected turns of SummerSlam weekend, suggesting that the docuseries could continue chronicling major moments from behind the curtain. However, not everyone backstage is entirely comfortable with the filming process.

A report from Fightful Select states that director Chris Weaver was present in the Gorilla Position capturing footage as Seth Rollins made his surprise Money in the Bank cash-in. While Netflix has not confirmed a renewal, the shocking angle is reportedly expected to be included in upcoming episodes.

Some WWE talent have voiced concerns over the presence of cameras in such a historically private backstage area. The Gorilla Position has long been considered a protected space where emotions run high and wrestlers prepare for their performances. According to the report, certain wrestlers were unaware that they were being filmed for the series and expressed frustration over not receiving additional compensation for their appearances.

The footage from SummerSlam, particularly Rollins’ cash-in on CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship, could form a central storyline in a future season. The fallout from that moment is anticipated to play out on tonight’s episode of Raw, with both Punk and Rollins scheduled to appear.

