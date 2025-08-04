WWE Raw Preview: SummerSlam Fallout, Roman Reigns' Status, New Feuds Ignite, and What's Next for The Vision

The dust has barely settled from the historic two-night WWE SummerSlam, but the action is far from over. Tonight’s WWE Raw promises major fallout, shocking consequences, and the next chapter for some of the biggest names in the game.

This past weekend marked WWE’s first-ever two-night SummerSlam, featuring unforgettable returns, title changes, and headline-grabbing moments across both shows. Superstars like CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Gunther, Naomi, AJ Styles, and more made their presence felt as Raw played a huge role in The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Now, attention shifts to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for the post-SummerSlam edition of Raw, with one match officially confirmed: Rusev vs. Sheamus III. The former League of Nations teammates have been in a heated rivalry for weeks, and their third showdown is expected to be explosive.

Though only one match is announced, there is plenty to watch for. The OG Bloodline duo of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso picked up a key victory over Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on Night One, but things may not be over between Reigns, Heyman, and the newer generation.

On the women’s side, Naomi retained her Women’s World Championship in a triple threat against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, while Becky Lynch held onto her Women’s Intercontinental Title by defeating Lyra Valkyria. With Bayley lurking, "The Man" might not be in the clear just yet.

In one of the biggest shocks of the weekend, CM Punk defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship, only for Seth Rollins to fake an injury and cash in his Money in the Bank contract, leaving Detroit as the new champion. What does LA Knight, Rollins’ last opponent, have to say about it?

And finally, the night ended with the thunderous return of Brock Lesnar, who confronted a retiring John Cena after his match with Cody Rhodes. While the next move may come on SmackDown, Lesnar’s surprise return could have ripple effects felt across all brands.

