RISE Wrestling Confirms It Will Not Work With Jimmy Havoc

British independent promotion RISE: Underground Pro Wrestling has confirmed that it will not be working with Jimmy Havoc, despite speculation following a moment from their recent SummerSesh event.

The 41-year-old Havoc (real name James McAhren) has not appeared in any wrestling promotion since 2020, when he was accused of rape, abusive behaviour, and assault during the #SpeakingOut movement. However, talk of a possible return began over the weekend after wrestler Brett Semtex made a surprise call-out during RISE’s SummerSesh event, teasing a potential match involving Havoc for this October.

RISE has since moved to shut down that speculation, issuing a clear statement distancing itself from Havoc.

“After the match on Saturday, Brett Semtex made a comment that has caused some confusion online. We’d like to clarify that the person mentioned by Brett is not booked by RISE, was not booked, and won’t be working with us,” the statement read. “Thank you to everyone who came to SummerSesh for another amazing night at the Brudenell! Your continued support means everything to us. All of the fallout from the show is coming this week.”

Havoc was released from AEW in 2020 following the allegations. At the time, the company stated he would be receiving treatment for mental health and substance abuse issues. He has not wrestled since.

RISE’s next major event will be the Games of Death weekend in Sheffield on October 24-25, which will feature a death match tournament.

At SummerSesh, Semtex lost the RISE Championship to Amir Jordan in their title bout.