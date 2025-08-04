Karrion Kross Responds to Surreal Triple H Moment at WWE SummerSlam Post-Show

Karrion Kross has responded to a surreal moment that occurred after Night Two of WWE SummerSlam.

Following the show, as the post-event panel gathered outside MetLife Stadium, a passionate group of fans began chanting "We want Kross." While some chants for the returning Brock Lesnar may have been mixed in, the panel , including Paul “Triple H” Levesque , appeared to only hear "We want Brock."

Levesque responded on-air by saying, “You’ve got him. You want Brock? You’ve got him.”

Kross took to Twitter shortly after the segment, reacting to the moment by posting: “Unreal. They write the scripts… But the fans write the truth. Thank you, Tick tock.”

Notably, this was not the only fan reaction in Kross’s favor over the weekend. Chants for him also broke out during the post-show for Night One of SummerSlam, where he had competed in a losing effort against Sami Zayn.

Over the past several months, Kross has seen a surge in support online. A worked-shoot promo he delivered in April , addressing his exclusion from WrestleMania , went viral and helped fuel fan interest. With he and Scarlett reportedly nearing the end of their current WWE deals, there has been increasing speculation about whether they have re-signed. It remains unclear how much of this narrative is based in reality and how much WWE is leveraging fan belief that Kross is overlooked.

Ahead of SummerSlam, Kross appeared on the Battleground Podcast and was asked directly about his contract status.

“I don’t think I should talk about any of it right now,” Kross said. “But I am hoping that when the time is right everyone will know what’s going on, including us.”

Kross is currently in his second run with WWE. He was rehired in 2022 following an initial release, returning under the creative leadership of Triple H.