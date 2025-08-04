WWE Fan Favorite Reportedly Returning To Raw Tonight

LA Knight may be back on WWE television sooner than expected, as a new report suggests he is slated to return on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The potential comeback arrives shortly after he appeared to show subtle discontent with his current creative direction, fueling further speculation among fans.

According to a report from Cory Hays of BodySlam.net, LA Knight is expected to appear on the post-SummerSlam edition of Raw, marking his first televised appearance since scoring a victory over Seth Rollins at the Saturday Night’s Main Event show on July 12. Despite being one of WWE’s most popular stars, Knight was notably absent from the high-profile two-night SummerSlam event, a decision that drew backlash from his fanbase.

Knight’s frustration may have surfaced over the weekend when he “liked” a fan comment on Instagram that called on Triple H to either push him into the main event picture or allow him to leave for another promotion. The comment stated WWE should “let him go be a main event talent somewhere else” if they had no intention of elevating him.

The social media move, paired with his absence from SummerSlam, has intensified fan calls for WWE to make LA Knight a central figure on Raw or SmackDown moving forward.

