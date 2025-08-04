×
Big Rivalry Set to Ignite on WWE Raw Tonight

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 04, 2025
Coming off the heels of an eventful SummerSlam weekend, WWE is reportedly set to launch a major new rivalry on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw featuring two of the most accomplished women in the company’s history. Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella are expected to begin a feud that could become one of the biggest storylines of the post-SummerSlam season.

According to a report from Cory Hays of BodySlam.net, the multi-time champions are scheduled to cross paths on Raw as the first chapter in a long-term program begins. The timing comes just one night removed from WWE’s two-night SummerSlam spectacular.

At SummerSlam, the two stars had very different experiences. Becky Lynch suffered a high-stakes loss, dropping the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship to Lyra Valkyria in a match that left her emotionally shaken. Nikki Bella, on the other hand, did not compete but has been reestablishing herself on Raw in recent weeks. She recently aligned with Stephanie Vaquer, forming a new duo that has already made waves in the women’s division.

A feud between Lynch and Bella brings together two veteran performers whose careers have defined different eras of WWE’s women’s evolution. It is the kind of storyline that could headline major events as Raw continues to reshape its landscape in the wake of SummerSlam.

Tonight’s show is also expected to feature fallout from SummerSlam’s other major developments, including appearances by newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and CM Punk, who was on the receiving end of Rollins’ Money in the Bank cash-in.

