AEW Full Gear 2025 Set for Newark, New Jersey on November 22

AEW is bringing one of its biggest pay-per-view events back to the East Coast this fall, with the official announcement that Full Gear 2025 will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 22.

The event marks a return to the tri-state area for AEW’s November tradition. Ticket sale details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks, as anticipation builds for one of the company’s marquee shows.

With this announcement, AEW’s end-of-year pay-per-view calendar is now locked in. The remaining schedule is as follows:

August 24: AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door – London, UK

September 20: AEW All Out – Toronto, Ontario

October 18: AEW WrestleDream – St. Louis, Missouri

November 22: AEW Full Gear – Newark, New Jersey

December 27: AEW Worlds End – Hoffman Estates, Illinois

Full Gear continues to be a highlight of AEW’s annual calendar. Last year’s event featured a memorable AEW World Championship main event as Swerve Strickland defended the title against MJF. With the 2025 edition set for Newark, fans can expect another stacked lineup as AEW closes out the year in a major way.