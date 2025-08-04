Roman Reigns Taking Hiatus from WWE Following SummerSlam Tag Match

Roman Reigns made a rare in-ring appearance at WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One, where he reunited with Jey Uso to secure a tag team victory over Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The win came after Reigns landed a Spear on Reed and pinned him for the three-count, giving the Bloodline a major momentum boost on a night filled with surprises.

That appearance now seems to have been a temporary sendoff for Reigns, who is once again stepping away from WWE to focus on his rising career in Hollywood.

Reigns is set to travel to Australia shortly to begin filming the live-action “Street Fighter” movie. He has officially been cast as Akuma, the iconic villain from the video game franchise. The production is expected to last several months and aligns with WWE’s current strategy to keep Reigns off television until at least November.

While WWE has not publicly confirmed his absence, Reigns is being advertised for a return at the Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 22, 2025. If that timeline holds, it would mark his return after roughly three and a half months away from WWE programming.

Reigns continues to follow in the footsteps of John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson by maintaining a limited schedule focused on marquee matches and special appearances. WWE has continued to market him as a high-impact performer who appears only for key storylines and major events.

With past roles such as his appearance in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and now a headline part in Street Fighter, Reigns is positioning himself as WWE’s next major crossover star in the world of mainstream film.

