Tony Schiavone Still Holds Grudge Against Terry Taylor Over WCW Drama

On a recent episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster opened up about lingering issues with former colleague Terry Taylor from their time together in WCW. Schiavone revealed that while he respects Taylor’s in-ring work, he has not forgotten the tension that developed between them during their WCW tenure.

“I think Terry could really work. I do not think there is any question. He has been able to parlay that into quite a career with the WWE and the Performance Center,” Schiavone said, acknowledging Taylor’s talent inside the ring.

Despite that, the two did not always see eye to eye when working together behind the scenes. “I know he produced some and he tried to produce me as an announcer, and that is where he and I kind of butted heads a little bit.”

Schiavone also felt that while Taylor was impressive in the ring, his promo skills did not quite measure up. “One thing Terry did not really have [was] a good promo. It was not bad, but it was not that great of a promo. His in-ring work was great. Yes, it was. But compared to his in-ring work, his promos were lacking.”

The situation escalated during an incident in 1999 that Schiavone has not forgotten. “I can remember this well, this is, I guess, the All-Star game was here, where I was saying that because during the day I went to the All-Star in 1999, I went to the All-Star village, or the All-Star whatever, they had Fan Fest. And I got a call from Craig Leathers, who was a guy you could not trust either. And Craig says, I just want to let you know that there are people here calling for your job. They want to take you off the air. I went, really? He said, Yeah, I just thought you should know. Just a heads up. I am thinking, Okay, that is great. That is great to know. And Terry Taylor was one of those apparently."

Schiavone continued, “And then Vince Russo told me, Vince says, Do not you ever worry about that in-fighting. He said, Every time the show starts to go bad, they look for people to blame, and they will blame the announcer. And as far as I am concerned, this is Russo talking, as long as I am here, you are always going to do commentary. This is not your fault. And so Terry was a part of that, and I have kind of held a grudge since then, to be honest with you.”