Shayna Baszler, Braun Strowman Among WWE Releases Nearing Free Agency

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 04, 2025
Shayna Baszler, Braun Strowman Among WWE Releases Nearing Free Agency

Several former WWE Superstars released on May 2 are approaching the end of their 90-day non-compete clauses and are set to become free agents soon, according to a report from PWInsider.com. Names expected to hit the open market include Shayna Baszler, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Dakota Kai, and Braun Strowman.

While their next moves are not yet confirmed, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter have already stepped back into the public eye with an appearance at WrestleCon over the weekend. There is currently no word on where any of the released talent might sign next, but more updates are expected as they become available.

