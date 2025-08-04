WWE Went to Great Lengths to Hide Brock Lesnar’s Return at SummerSlam

WWE went to extreme lengths to protect the shocking return of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, with new details emerging on how the company kept “The Beast Incarnate” hidden until the very last moment. A recent report from Fightful has shed light on just how seriously WWE took the secrecy surrounding Lesnar's comeback.

Lesnar’s return came immediately after Cody Rhodes and John Cena closed out the main event in an emotional passing-of-the-torch moment. Fans in the arena and those watching at home were stunned as Lesnar made his way to the ring, setting up a heated confrontation with Cena that now appears to be part of Cena’s retirement storyline.

According to the report, Lesnar was flown privately into New Jersey on the day of the event. "He was hid throughout the day" after arriving at Teterboro Airport, avoiding all usual entry points and backstage interactions to prevent any potential leaks. WWE reportedly kept the outcome and post-match angle for the main event between Rhodes and Cena under heavy wraps, with even some writers and producers left in the dark.

Interestingly, many backstage sensed that a surprise was coming but believed it might involve The Rock instead. This added further misdirection, helping WWE maintain the element of surprise for Lesnar’s involvement.

One source backstage explained the atmosphere by saying people could tell “something was up based on what people weren’t saying as opposed to what was said.” This culture of silence extended beyond the locker room and production staff.

In a rare move, WWE also pulled its traditional weekend press conferences entirely. The decision did not go unnoticed by media outlets, who suspected the cancellation was linked to plans for a major surprise.

The secrecy surrounding Lesnar’s return was all part of WWE’s effort to reintroduce him in a high-impact way. He is now expected to begin a program with John Cena that will be a featured part of Cena’s farewell run.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed new information regarding the timing of WWE’s decision to bring Brock Lesnar back into the fold.

“Four weeks ago, WWE Legal cleared him (Brock Lesnar),” Meltzer said, referencing internal developments that opened the door for Lesnar's return.

Meltzer went on to speculate about what might have led to that clearance. He suggested that WWE’s legal department either believes the Janel Grant lawsuit is headed for arbitration or that a settlement may be close, both scenarios potentially reducing Lesnar's legal risk and making his return more viable.

