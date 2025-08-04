Triple H Says Brock Lesnar’s Return Delivered Exactly What He Expected

Triple H has shared his thoughts on Brock Lesnar’s dramatic return at WWE SummerSlam.

Speaking at the post-show press conference, WWE's Chief Content Officer addressed the shocking conclusion to the premium live event, where Brock Lesnar made his return and delivered an F5 to John Cena. According to Triple H, the moment delivered exactly the kind of seismic energy he had anticipated.

“My reaction was exactly what I thought it was going to be, which is if there was a roof on this place it would not be there anymore,” Triple H said. “The dynamic in the room changes when The Beast is here. Seeing Brock Lesnar come back, anything you thought was happening goes out the window because the factor of Brock now just changes that dynamic. It makes it so unpredictable. So yeah, incredible, just incredible to have him back.”

At one point during the media event, fans behind the set broke out in chants for Karrion Kross. However, Triple H appeared to mishear the crowd and thought they were chanting for Lesnar. He responded by saying that if fans wanted Brock, they got Brock. The press conference itself took a new approach, with Triple H taking questions from WWE personalities instead of the traditional media representatives.

Triple H also hinted that Lesnar’s return may have been part of a bigger plan involving John Cena’s farewell run, as the 16-time world champion prepares for retirement this December.

“For me, this is sort of…this is John Cena’s wishlist…it’s him writing the last chapter of his book, and I think people saw a conversation with us where he said we would have to screw it up pretty badly to ruin his career. But it is not about that for me,” he explained. “It is about John being able to go out the way he wants to go out, to write his chapter. I know what that is like as a performer. I know what that is like for everybody to feel that, and I think for John to be able to do what he wants to do. One of the very first things I said to him was ‘Who do you want, and how?’ and we are working through that.”

Lesnar had not been seen in WWE since summer 2023. He was originally scheduled to return at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, but plans changed after he was named in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE. Following the news, WWE removed all references to Lesnar, including scrubbing him from the 2K video game roster.