Fan Brawl Breaks Out in Crowd During WWE SummerSlam

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 03, 2025
A wild scene broke out in the crowd during SummerSlam as two fans got into a physical altercation in the stands, drawing the attention of nearby fans and event staff. The unexpected scuffle led some viewers to joke that it looked like a "Falls Count Anywhere" match had broken out in the arena.

Security quickly intervened to separate those involved and restore order, but the moment added an unplanned dose of chaos to the evening’s events!

