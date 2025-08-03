Dominik Mysterio Escapes with IC Title After Controversial Tactics at WWE SummerSlam 2025

The Intercontinental Championship was once again defended on the grand stage of SummerSlam, marking the title’s seventeenth defense at the event. Dominik Mysterio entered alone, leaving Judgment Day backstage, as he marked what he described as his 20-year journey with WWE, referencing his first involvement during the 2005 custody ladder match between his father Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero.

AJ Styles followed in dramatic fashion, riding to the ring in a lowrider with his son Avery. His gear paid homage to Eddie Guerrero’s attire from that same 2005 SummerSlam, offering a respectful nod to the late legend.

Once the match began, Styles wasted no time going on the attack. He dominated the early exchanges, forcing Dominik to retreat and regroup outside the ring. Styles kept up the pressure with hard-hitting offense, nearly catching Mysterio in a Styles Clash after countering a Hurricanrana attempt in the corner.

Dominik managed to rally briefly, landing a Michinoku Driver to create a small window of momentum. Styles shut that down quickly with a thunderous Brainbuster and then went for a Frog Splash. Dominik blocked the move by getting his knees up and responded with a 619 followed by his own attempt at a Frog Splash, but Styles returned the favor with knees of his own.

Styles locked in the Calf Crusher in the center of the ring, but Dominik was able to reach the ropes to stay in the match. The crowd erupted with dueling chants as Mysterio turned to underhanded tactics. He delivered a cheap kick to the face, ripped off a turnbuckle pad, and grabbed a steel chair. In a clear tribute to Eddie Guerrero, he slammed the chair on the mat, tossed it to Styles, and dropped to the canvas pretending to be attacked. Styles played along, putting the chair around his own neck to sell the act. The referee looked confused but refused to disqualify Styles.

Styles got back on his feet and nailed a dropkick, but Dominik stayed alive. When Mysterio tried to leap back into the ring, Styles kicked the middle rope, striking him below the belt. He applied another Calf Crusher, but Dominik slipped out by wriggling out of his boot. In the final moments, Styles launched himself with a forearm and nearly collided with the referee. With the official momentarily distracted, Dominik used the loose boot as a weapon, striking Styles in the head. He then climbed the turnbuckle and hit a clean Frog Splash to seal the win.

Dominik Mysterio walked away still the Intercontinental Champion.

