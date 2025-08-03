Becky Lynch Survives Brutal No DQ Match to Retain Intercontinental Title at wwe SummerSlam 2025

Becky Lynch retained the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship in a chaotic and hard-hitting No Disqualification Match against Lyra Valkyria, a bout filled with violent creativity, surprise interference, and an emotional post-match twist.

Lynch made her entrance with a new theme featuring full lyrics, signaling the gravity of the encounter. The match began with Valkyria going on the offensive, using slaps, punches, and takedowns to stagger the champion. Lynch rolled to the outside for a breather, only for Lyra to chase her. Becky managed to sidestep an incoming attack, sending Valkyria crashing into the commentary table, where she then slammed her challenger’s face multiple times.

The weapons quickly came into play as Lynch introduced a kendo stick, only for Lyra to up the ante with a crowbar. After a brief duel, Lyra disarmed Becky and went on the attack. With the crowd relatively subdued, Lynch stalled for time, pleading with Lyra before narrowly escaping her swing.

On the outside, Valkyria set up a table, but Lynch turned the tide using a steel chain, choking her opponent and tying her to the ring post with what Wade Barrett referred to as a “Dublin Grin.” Becky punished Lyra further with the post and chain, then returned to the ring with the kendo stick, delivering multiple shots, including a Side Russian Leg Sweep and a shot to the ribs.

As the bout continued, Lynch slowed the pace and brought more weapons into the ring, including steel chairs, a red toolbox, and zip ties. After slamming Lyra with the toolbox, Lynch zip-tied her wrists and delivered a Becksploder. Lyra rolled to the outside and tried to cut herself free using the steel steps, but Becky dragged her back, hung her from the ring post, and continued the assault with the kendo stick.

Another pin attempt failed to put Valkyria away. Lynch set up for a Manhandle Slam, but even with her wrists still tied, Lyra countered with a belly-to-belly suplex. With both women down, Lyra slowly began to mount a comeback. A hands-free dropkick floored Becky, followed by a Moonsault off the ropes for a near fall. The crowd finally came alive as Lyra smashed Becky’s face into a steel chair and disappeared under the ring, returning with a fire extinguisher that she blasted into Lynch’s face. She finally broke free of the zip ties and unloaded on Lynch with the kendo stick to a thunderous reaction.

The match escalated when Lyra hit a crushing driver onto the steel steps. Back in the ring, she tried to drive Becky into an exposed turnbuckle, but Lynch countered and delivered a Manhandle Slam onto a pair of set-up chairs. It was still not enough to end the match.

On the floor, Becky rammed Lyra with another chair, trapping her inside it before slamming her into the barricade. Lynch climbed atop the commentary table and hit a splash on the chair-encased Valkyria, earning a moderate reaction from the crowd.

Just when Becky retrieved a crowbar and looked to finish the job, Bayley stormed the ring. Lynch attempted to convince her to attack Lyra, blaming Valkyria for taking Bayley’s spots at WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Instead, Bayley turned on Becky, blocking an ambush and sending her into the barricade.

As Lynch recovered, Lyra soared off the top with a crossbody through the table at ringside. She tossed Lynch back into the ring and aimed for the Nightwing, but Becky raked her eyes. Bayley returned with a steel chain-wrapped fist, swinging at Becky but missing and striking Lyra by accident. A stunned Bayley watched as Lynch seized the opportunity to cover Lyra for the win.

Winner and still WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion: Becky Lynch

A brutal match that ends with Bayley screwing over Lyra unintentionally to let the Man Becky Lynch retain👏🏽👏🏽 Becky is the GOAT🙌🏽🙌🏽 #SummerSlam



