The Wyatt Sicks Survive TLC Carnage to Retain WWE Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam 2025

The WWE Tag Team Championship was on the line in a brutal and chaotic TLC Match featuring six teams in one of the most unpredictable contests of the night. With the rules explained beforehand, victory only achieved by retrieving the belts suspended high above the ring, fans were ready for mayhem involving tables, ladders, and chairs.

The Street Profits were the first to hit the entrance ramp, followed by DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, and the team of Andrade and Rey Fenix. Champions the Wyatt Sicks, represented by Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, were last to enter. With all twelve men in the ring, the match began under a cloud of complete anarchy.

Early in the match, Fraxiom and Motor City Machine Guns cleared the ring with impressive dives to the outside, gaining control before bringing the first ladder into play. That advantage was short-lived as both teams turned their focus on each other, only for the Street Profits to re-enter and take command. Paying homage to the Dudley Boyz, the Profits stacked tables ringside in a two-by-two formation.

DIY then took over inside the ring, unleashing a ruthless chair attack on the Motor City Machine Guns. Andrade and Fenix returned to the fray and delivered stereo versions of the Three Amigos suplexes to the Profits, prompting a loud “Eddie” chant from the crowd.

Fenix and Andrade looked to capitalize with a high-flying maneuver, but DIY cut them off and continued their relentless chair shots. Tommaso Ciampa launched Fenix over the turnbuckle to the outside, crashing him into a pile of opponents. Meanwhile, Gacy and Lumis used their size and brutality to lay waste to anyone in their path. Lumis and Montez Ford brawled at ringside, where chaos reigned among ladders and shattered tables.

A highlight moment saw Axiom deliver a breathtaking Spanish Fly through a table, cutting off Dawkins mid-air as he attempted a dive onto Ciampa. Just as the carnage escalated, Candice LeRae entered the scene, setting up a table to support DIY. B-Fab, backing the Street Profits, stormed out to attack her and made her own attempt to climb the ladder. Suddenly, Nikki Cross, portraying Sister Abigail, appeared, taking out both B-Fab and herself in shocking fashion.

LeRae made a desperate climb for the titles but was sent crashing through a table below when Ciampa collided with Gargano after a misstep from Montez Ford. Despite the brutal fall, Gargano gave her a thumbs up, offering no help.

The chaos continued as Eric Rowan entered to wreak havoc on behalf of the Wyatt Sicks. Though the Profits fought back with chair shots, Rowan rose and was only neutralized after being speared through a table.

As bodies were strewn across the ring area, Ciampa tried to climb the ladder, but the Guns intervened. Ciampa dangled from the hook before Frazier attempted a spear, which missed, leading to a flurry of mid-air collisions and wild ladder sequences. Uncle Howdy then stormed the ring and toppled both ladders, clearing the path to climb himself. Frazier intervened but was subdued by a Mandible Claw. Even Rey Fenix’s chair shots had no effect on Howdy, until Andrade delivered a Sunset Flip Powerbomb through a ladder to finally take him out.

Fenix came closest to winning, but Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis returned to shut down his momentum. With Lumis anchoring the ladder, Gacy ascended and unhooked the WWE Tag Team Championship belts to retain the titles for the Wyatt Sicks.

Winners and still WWE Tag Team Champions: The Wyatt Sicks

BRO DUCKED THE SPEAR WHILE DANGLING IN MID AIR



THIS IS UNREAL #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/U1I2fPpqvU , FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) August 3, 2025

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).