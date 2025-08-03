Naomi Survives Brutal Triple Threat to Retain WWE Women’s World Championship at SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam Night Two featured a wild and unpredictable Triple Threat Match for the Women’s World Championship, as Naomi put her title on the line against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a match that lived up to its premium live event billing.

Rhea Ripley was the first to make her entrance, followed by IYO SKY. Naomi entered last to a loud reaction from the crowd, joined by her father, musician Sean Mcray, who performed her theme music live in a standout moment of the night. After the foreign commentary team was introduced and more product plugs made their way onto the screen, the bell finally rang to kick off the action.

All three women stood off in the ring until Naomi dropped to the floor. Commentary continued to push the narrative that Naomi’s recent Money in the Bank cash-in ruined a potential classic between Ripley and IYO. Working together, Ripley and IYO cornered Naomi outside the ring, forcing her back inside where she was quickly overwhelmed with a flurry of strikes. Ripley whipped IYO into Naomi for a corner attack, but Naomi reversed the follow-up and sent IYO crashing face-first into Ripley’s boot.

Naomi shifted momentum in her favor with a crossbody that took down both challengers. She dumped Ripley to the floor, kicked a seated IYO, and used IYO’s hair for several snapmares. Naomi stayed in control, biting Ripley’s hand to stop a suplex attempt, then shoving her from the apron. Naomi then suplexed IYO and covered for a two-count. Commentary reminded fans that triple-threat rules meant no disqualifications, making Naomi’s tactics legal.

She clamped a headlock on IYO before shoving her toward Ripley, who grabbed IYO in a side headlock. Naomi then landed a springboard kick that hit Ripley, causing a DDT-like collision with IYO that stunned both opponents.

Ripley regained control shortly after, chaining together suplexes and big moves while IYO nailed Naomi with a 619. Ripley followed up with a release German suplex that sent Naomi rolling out of the ring. This allowed Ripley and IYO to finally go head-to-head. Ripley nearly secured the win with a package-style slam, then set up for the Riptide, but IYO reversed it into a roll-up and nearly stole the victory. A Crossface Crippler followed, but Ripley powered out. Naomi returned just in time to break up another pin attempt after IYO dropped Ripley with a driver.

Ripley floored Naomi with a stiff kick and delivered a Razor’s Edge followed by a powerbomb, but Naomi yanked her outside before the count. The two began brawling ringside until IYO dove onto both with a springboard moonsault to a loud reaction from the crowd.

Back inside, IYO launched her Bullet Train Attack on both women, only to be stopped before the Over the Moonsault. Naomi capitalized and hit her Split-Legged Moonsault on Ripley, but IYO crashed down attempting her own moonsault, only to hit Ripley instead. Naomi covered IYO, but it was still not enough.

Naomi and IYO traded blows until Naomi hit a running knee. Ripley returned with a Riptide, but IYO saved the match with a last-second dive. Naomi was taken out again at ringside, and IYO nearly powerbombed Ripley off the apron. With great strength, she hoisted Ripley up and drove her down onto Naomi outside.

IYO dragged Ripley back into the ring and climbed for one final moonsault, but Ripley countered with a shot to the back and delivered a huge Avalanche Riptide. As Ripley went for the cover, Naomi flew in to break it up, then quickly rolled Ripley into a pin and got the three-count to retain her championship in an explosive finish.

Naomi remains the WWE Women’s World Champion following a chaotic and hard-fought battle.