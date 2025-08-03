×
Jade Cargill Recalls Bizarre Fan Encounter: “He Wanted Me to Spit on Him”

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 03, 2025
Jade Cargill Recalls Bizarre Fan Encounter: "He Wanted Me to Spit on Him"

Jade Cargill recently opened up about some of the more unusual fan interactions she has experienced during her time in professional wrestling. Speaking on New Rory & Mal, Cargill reflected on the unexpected and sometimes uncomfortable encounters that came with her growing popularity, especially during the peak of her “step on me” persona.

“I think when I was doing the whole ‘step on me’ thing, there were a lot of men who legit wanted me to punch them and step on them. One guy even wanted me to spit on him. It was the weirdest thing. I felt so uncomfortable," Cargill admitted.

She explained that the whole idea stemmed from one fan interaction that seemed relatively harmless at first. “It all started because this one girl wanted me to choke her, and I was like, ‘Alright, cool, we can get the photo out.’ That’s when I was doing the ‘step on me’ thing, but not actually stepping on people, it was just a phrase I was saying. There were signs and things like that, and I had the ‘baddie section.’”

However, the situation escalated when one male fan crossed the line. “But this one guy wanted me to spit on him, degrade him, stomp on him… and I had heels on! I was just like, ‘This is the weirdest thing.’ He was like, ‘Spit. Spit on me.’ I was like, ‘Please get him out.’ I had to take a minute afterward because it gave me such a weird feeling and vibe. Even when he got up, he was grabbing onto my leg to climb up. It was odd.”

