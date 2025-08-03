GCW Emo Fight Delivers Chaos, Strap Matches, and Standout Moments

GCW's Emo Fight event returned on Saturday night from Rutherford, New Jersey, airing live on Triller TV+ with a lineup that featured high-intensity action, standout performances, and a notable win for Zachary Wentz.
The night kicked off with a chaotic scramble match involving seven competitors. RULLO emerged victorious, defeating Christian Napier, Kevin Ku, Mr. Danger, Oni King, Parrow, and Terry Yaki in a bout that set the tone for the show.
In women’s action, Priscilla Kelly picked up a singles win over Brooke Havok, delivering a hard-hitting contest that kept the crowd engaged. The evening also featured a brutal Studded Belt Strap Match that saw Drew Parker defeat Justin Finn in a violent and gritty battle.
Emersyn Jayne continued to make waves in the GCW women's division with a strong win in a four-way match against Janai Kai, Lena Kross, and Nixi XS.
Zachary Wentz capped off the event with a singles victory over Bryan Keith, continuing to showcase his momentum across the independent scene.
🍑💥 @HellsFavoritePK #GCWEmo pic.twitter.com/rk3TzeQg5N, Karnage (@Karnage312) August 3, 2025
East Rutherford, New Jersey
Aug. 3rd 2025
New York City, New York
Aug. 4th 2025
Cleveland, Ohio
Aug. 6th 2025
Davenport, Florida
Aug. 8th 2025
Venice, Florida
Aug. 9th 2025
