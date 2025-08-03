GCW Emo Fight Delivers Chaos, Strap Matches, and Standout Moments

GCW's Emo Fight event returned on Saturday night from Rutherford, New Jersey, airing live on Triller TV+ with a lineup that featured high-intensity action, standout performances, and a notable win for Zachary Wentz.

The night kicked off with a chaotic scramble match involving seven competitors. RULLO emerged victorious, defeating Christian Napier, Kevin Ku, Mr. Danger, Oni King, Parrow, and Terry Yaki in a bout that set the tone for the show.

In women’s action, Priscilla Kelly picked up a singles win over Brooke Havok, delivering a hard-hitting contest that kept the crowd engaged. The evening also featured a brutal Studded Belt Strap Match that saw Drew Parker defeat Justin Finn in a violent and gritty battle.

Emersyn Jayne continued to make waves in the GCW women's division with a strong win in a four-way match against Janai Kai, Lena Kross, and Nixi XS.

Zachary Wentz capped off the event with a singles victory over Bryan Keith, continuing to showcase his momentum across the independent scene.