WWE Files Trademark That Could Reveal Seth Rollins’ Next Move

WWE appears to be laying the groundwork for a major storyline development involving the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. Just hours before the opening night of SummerSlam 2025, WWE filed a new trademark that could point to what comes next for Rollins and a possible faction.

According to filings made on August 2, 2025, WWE trademarked the term “The Vision” under entertainment services. The name mirrors Rollins’ entrance music and aligns with recent speculation about a stable he is reportedly set to lead alongside Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

Hints at this potential alliance were first dropped back in May on an episode of Monday Night Raw, where Rollins spoke about a “vision” for the future of WWE. Since then, fans have been anticipating the official formation of the group.

The timing of the trademark is notable. At SummerSlam Night One, Rollins shocked the WWE Universe by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and defeating CM Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Meanwhile, Breakker and Reed suffered a loss in tag action against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso earlier in the evening.

With the championship now around Rollins’ waist and several pieces already in place, “The Vision” could finally come into focus as soon as this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

