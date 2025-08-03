×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Files Trademark That Could Reveal Seth Rollins’ Next Move

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 03, 2025
WWE Files Trademark That Could Reveal Seth Rollins’ Next Move

WWE appears to be laying the groundwork for a major storyline development involving the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. Just hours before the opening night of SummerSlam 2025, WWE filed a new trademark that could point to what comes next for Rollins and a possible faction.

According to filings made on August 2, 2025, WWE trademarked the term “The Vision” under entertainment services. The name mirrors Rollins’ entrance music and aligns with recent speculation about a stable he is reportedly set to lead alongside Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

Hints at this potential alliance were first dropped back in May on an episode of Monday Night Raw, where Rollins spoke about a “vision” for the future of WWE. Since then, fans have been anticipating the official formation of the group.

The timing of the trademark is notable. At SummerSlam Night One, Rollins shocked the WWE Universe by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and defeating CM Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Meanwhile, Breakker and Reed suffered a loss in tag action against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso earlier in the evening.

With the championship now around Rollins’ waist and several pieces already in place, “The Vision” could finally come into focus as soon as this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Sunday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 3rd 2025

#summerslam

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Aug. 4th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy