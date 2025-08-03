×
Backstage Update: Why Logan Paul Won at SummerSlam Over Jelly Roll

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 03, 2025
Backstage Update: Why Logan Paul Won at SummerSlam Over Jelly Roll

A new backstage report has emerged following WWE SummerSlam Night One, revealing that the finish to one of the show’s biggest matches did not go as originally planned. The celebrity tag team match, which saw Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre defeat Randy Orton and debuting performer Jelly Roll, was reportedly changed shortly before the event aired live.

According to Fightful Select, the initial plan throughout the week was for Randy Orton and Jelly Roll to score the win. However, in a shift made before showtime, Logan Paul was instead booked to pin Jelly Roll for the victory, giving the heel team the edge.

Despite the outcome, Jelly Roll left a strong impression backstage during his WWE debut. The report indicates that he impressed officials with his dedication and effort leading up to the match. His performance has also drawn a positive response online, with many fans praising his involvement.

There are no signs of friction between Jelly Roll and WWE following the creative change. During the post-show press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed that Jelly Roll is eager to return. “He has already talked to me about coming back,” Triple H revealed. “He has payback coming for Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.”

