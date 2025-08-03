×
Gunther to Undergo Nose Surgery Following WWE SummerSlam 2025

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 03, 2025
CM Punk captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther during the 2025 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event in a dramatic and bloody main event encounter. The match reached a violent conclusion when Gunther appeared to suffer a facial injury, bleeding visibly in the closing moments.

However, the injury was not accidental. Just before the event, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported that Gunther was already dealing with a nasal issue that might sideline him temporarily. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer elaborated on the situation:

“I was told Gunther is having surgery on his nose, I was told that a couple of days ago. It was very clear from the finish that Gunther is having surgery on his nose pretty quick because they shot the angle. That busted nose thing, that was 100% worked blood and planned. It was totally planned.”

