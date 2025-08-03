×
Charlotte Flair Reflects on WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Victory with Alexa Bliss

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 03, 2025
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss achieved a major victory at WWE SummerSlam Saturday by defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The unexpected pairing captured the gold in front of a roaring crowd, marking a significant chapter in both of their careers.

Following the match, Charlotte Flair reflected on the win during the post-show and shared her honest thoughts about teaming with Bliss, someone she never imagined partnering with.

"I would not have had tagging with Lexi on my 2025 bingo card. I really mean that. When I was sitting at home for a year, I did not think, ‘Oh man, I really want to come back and tag with Lexi and win the tag titles.’ For me, it is kind of like this is what needed to happen. Sometimes the best things come out of nowhere and are not expected. That is what this is. It is very organic. I do not think anyone thought this was going to be a thing or that it would work, and it is. That is when sometimes the best things happen. Things that are not planned. That is what it feels like.

Honestly, the ten years I have been here, tonight felt like a top-three moment. I am not just saying that. I did not expect this or want this. Dang, I did not even think I was going to be on SummerSlam after WrestleMania. I was like, ‘Damn, I came back and gave it all and I do not know what is next.’ Here is this little five-feet of furry like, ‘Hey, what is going on with you? Come hang out with me.’ ‘No.’ Then here we are at SummerSlam, and it was like, damn, even after ten years and everything I have done, this felt really freaking cool. It felt cool."

