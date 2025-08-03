Triple H Admits He Is “Not Thrilled” With Rollins’ Deceptive Tactics

Triple H is not exactly pleased with Seth Rollins’ latest maneuver at SummerSlam.

Following the dramatic end to the first night of WWE SummerSlam, Triple H addressed the media during the post-show press conference. One of the key talking points was Seth Rollins’ surprise Money in the Bank cash-in on CM Punk, a moment made even more shocking by the revelation that Rollins had faked a knee injury to pull it off.

While Triple H offered praise for Rollins' cunning, he made it clear that he was less than impressed with the false medical information surrounding the incident.

“Seth Rollins is playing chess while everyone is playing checkers, and he comes out, goes through none of it, and takes the World Heavyweight Championship. My hats off to Seth Rollins. That’s a smart way to do business. Not thrilled about bogus medical reports, but we’ll deal with that down the line.”

Triple H also reflected on the deeply personal nature of the ongoing feud between Rollins and Punk. According to him, this rivalry is far from over, with emotions running high on both sides.

“CM Punk, in his mind wronged the one thing Seth Rollins cares about, and it is the WWE and the respect for this industry, and he will never forgive him for that. He can’t get past it; he can’t grow past it. I think they’re destined to do this until one of them is done.”

As SummerSlam went off the air, Seth Rollins celebrated with his newly-won World Heavyweight Championship, while CM Punk remained in the ring, visibly stunned and struggling to come to terms with what had just transpired.

