×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Triple H Admits He Is “Not Thrilled” With Rollins’ Deceptive Tactics

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 03, 2025
Triple H Admits He Is “Not Thrilled” With Rollins’ Deceptive Tactics

Triple H is not exactly pleased with Seth Rollins’ latest maneuver at SummerSlam.

Following the dramatic end to the first night of WWE SummerSlam, Triple H addressed the media during the post-show press conference. One of the key talking points was Seth Rollins’ surprise Money in the Bank cash-in on CM Punk, a moment made even more shocking by the revelation that Rollins had faked a knee injury to pull it off.

While Triple H offered praise for Rollins' cunning, he made it clear that he was less than impressed with the false medical information surrounding the incident.

“Seth Rollins is playing chess while everyone is playing checkers, and he comes out, goes through none of it, and takes the World Heavyweight Championship. My hats off to Seth Rollins. That’s a smart way to do business. Not thrilled about bogus medical reports, but we’ll deal with that down the line.”

Triple H also reflected on the deeply personal nature of the ongoing feud between Rollins and Punk. According to him, this rivalry is far from over, with emotions running high on both sides.

“CM Punk, in his mind wronged the one thing Seth Rollins cares about, and it is the WWE and the respect for this industry, and he will never forgive him for that. He can’t get past it; he can’t grow past it. I think they’re destined to do this until one of them is done.”

As SummerSlam went off the air, Seth Rollins celebrated with his newly-won World Heavyweight Championship, while CM Punk remained in the ring, visibly stunned and struggling to come to terms with what had just transpired.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Sunday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 3rd 2025

#summerslam

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Aug. 4th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy