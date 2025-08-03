×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Drew McIntyre Says Seth Rollins' Cash-In on Punk Was "Karma"

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 03, 2025
Drew McIntyre Says Seth Rollins' Cash-In on Punk Was "Karma"

Drew McIntyre has weighed in on Seth Rollins’ shocking Money in the Bank cash-in at WWE SummerSlam 2025, calling the dramatic twist “karma” for CM Punk. Speaking in a WWE digital exclusive with Cathy Kelley, McIntyre did not hold back in his reaction to the night’s chaotic events.

SummerSlam's opening night ended in stunning fashion at MetLife Stadium. CM Punk had just defeated GUNTHER to win the World Heavyweight Championship when Seth Rollins suddenly made his move. Despite appearing injured throughout the build-up, Rollins revealed he had faked his injury and cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase, ambushing Punk to become champion.

“Karma’s a hell of a thing,” McIntyre told Kelley. “I’ve been watching what’s been going on on Raw with Seth. Seth and I are professional rivals, not like Punk and I. Seth has done exactly to Punk what Punk did to me, and tonight was the cherry on top. Congratulations, Seth. You deserve it.”

McIntyre’s comments referenced a long history of interference from CM Punk that had derailed his championship hopes in 2024. Punk cost McIntyre major matches at both WrestleMania 40 and Clash at the Castle, following an injury McIntyre had inflicted on Punk during the 2024 Royal Rumble that led to Punk missing several months due to a torn triceps.

The feud between the two was marked by legitimate tension, with both men openly acknowledging that their rivalry blurred the line between storyline and real-life hostility. That chapter seemingly closed after Punk defeated McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood 2024.

Rollins’ surprise cash-in, described by Michael Cole as “the Ruse of the Century,” saw him discard his crutches and leg brace before charging the ring and taking advantage of a drained Punk. The result left Punk’s title reign lasting just minutes and offered McIntyre a sense of personal closure as he watched his rival’s brief glory slip away.

@ringsidereplay Drew McIntyre reacts to Seth Rollins cashing in Money in the Bank on CM Punk: "Karma's a hell of a thing. I've been watching what's been going on on Raw with Seth. Seth and I, professional rivals, not like Punk and I. "Seth has done exactly to Punk what Punk did to me, and tonight was the cherry on top. Congratulations, Seth. You deserve it." #SummerSlam #wrestlingtok #wrestlingtiktok #wwe #foryoupage ♬ original sound - ringsidereplay

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Sunday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 3rd 2025

#summerslam

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Aug. 4th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy