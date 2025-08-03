Drew McIntyre Says Seth Rollins' Cash-In on Punk Was "Karma"

Drew McIntyre has weighed in on Seth Rollins’ shocking Money in the Bank cash-in at WWE SummerSlam 2025, calling the dramatic twist “karma” for CM Punk. Speaking in a WWE digital exclusive with Cathy Kelley, McIntyre did not hold back in his reaction to the night’s chaotic events.

SummerSlam's opening night ended in stunning fashion at MetLife Stadium. CM Punk had just defeated GUNTHER to win the World Heavyweight Championship when Seth Rollins suddenly made his move. Despite appearing injured throughout the build-up, Rollins revealed he had faked his injury and cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase, ambushing Punk to become champion.

“Karma’s a hell of a thing,” McIntyre told Kelley. “I’ve been watching what’s been going on on Raw with Seth. Seth and I are professional rivals, not like Punk and I. Seth has done exactly to Punk what Punk did to me, and tonight was the cherry on top. Congratulations, Seth. You deserve it.”

McIntyre’s comments referenced a long history of interference from CM Punk that had derailed his championship hopes in 2024. Punk cost McIntyre major matches at both WrestleMania 40 and Clash at the Castle, following an injury McIntyre had inflicted on Punk during the 2024 Royal Rumble that led to Punk missing several months due to a torn triceps.

The feud between the two was marked by legitimate tension, with both men openly acknowledging that their rivalry blurred the line between storyline and real-life hostility. That chapter seemingly closed after Punk defeated McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood 2024.

Rollins’ surprise cash-in, described by Michael Cole as “the Ruse of the Century,” saw him discard his crutches and leg brace before charging the ring and taking advantage of a drained Punk. The result left Punk’s title reign lasting just minutes and offered McIntyre a sense of personal closure as he watched his rival’s brief glory slip away.