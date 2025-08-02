CM Punk Wins World Heavyweight Title, Only to Lose It Moments Later to Seth Rollins’ Shocking Cash-In at WWE SummerSlam 2025

In a highly-anticipated main event, CM Punk clashed with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in their first-ever encounter. The bout delivered a hard-hitting, methodical contest that tested both men’s limits, and ended in chaos as Seth Rollins pulled off one of the most shocking Money in the Bank cash-ins in recent memory.

Punk arrived to a deafening ovation, decked out in Fantastic Four-inspired gear for the occasion. The atmosphere inside the stadium intensified when reigning champion Gunther made his entrance, with Alicia Taylor announcing the stakes and the historic nature of the match.

Early on, the two locked up in a deliberate test of strength. Gunther quickly imposed his will with a series of punishing chops and targeted attacks to Punk’s chest and hamstring. Punk tried to gain momentum with some strikes of his own, but Gunther’s size and strength advantage kept the challenger grounded for most of the early goings.

Throughout the contest, Gunther dictated the pace, dismantling Punk with stiff offense and asserting dominance in and out of the ring. At one point, he threw Punk to the outside and taunted the crowd by raising his championship from atop the announce table, calling himself “the best in the world.”

However, Punk was far from finished. Battling through blood and bruises, he fired back with a fiery comeback, stringing together chops, clotheslines, and a near fall off a big slam. Gunther answered with a sudden Powerbomb, but Punk trapped him in a Triangle Hold in a desperate bid to shift the tide.

Gunther would not relent. He connected with a diving splash and multiple clotheslines, followed by another Powerbomb, but Punk kicked out at the last possible moment. With the crowd roaring in support, Punk began to rally. He landed a diving elbow and finally nailed the GTS. Gunther stayed on his feet, only for Punk to deliver a second Go To Sleep for the pinfall victory.

CM Punk was crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Punk wins the World Championship! A moment CM Punk will remember for a lifetime! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/IKZH7apjih , USA Network (@USANetwork) August 3, 2025

But the celebration was cut short.

“Burn It Down” echoed across the arena as Seth Rollins emerged, walking on crutches with a large brace on his leg and Paul Heyman at his side holding the Money in the Bank briefcase. The crowd erupted as Rollins hurled insults at Punk, seemingly teasing a cash-in despite appearing injured.

In a stunning twist, Rollins threw aside the crutches, ripped off the brace, and charged toward the ring at full speed. The injury had been a setup all along.

Moments later, Rollins cashed in the briefcase, pinned a battered Punk, and claimed the World Heavyweight Championship in front of over 53,000 stunned fans.

Your Winner and NEW World Heavyweight Champion: Seth Rollins

The closing shot to Night 1 of #SummerSlam 2025. pic.twitter.com/fYF2vPfAPp , Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 3, 2025

