Tiffany Stratton Survives Brutal Encounter with Jade Cargill to Retain WWE Women's Title at SummerSlam 2025

Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her WWE Women’s Championship in a hard-fought bout against Jade Cargill during SummerSlam weekend action at MetLife Stadium.

Jade Cargill was the first to make her entrance, receiving a strong reaction from the crowd. Moments later, the champion Tiffany Stratton confidently made her way down the ramp, boldly declaring, “What time is it?” before the bell sounded.

The early portion of the match unfolded with a slow, tactical pace. Stratton extended her hand in what appeared to be a gesture of sportsmanship, but Cargill immediately fired off a jump kick to the face, catching Stratton off guard and nearly putting the match away with a two-count. The action soon spilled to the outside where Cargill maintained control, frequently rolling in and out of the ring to break the referee’s count while staying dominant.

Cargill then took a moment to flex toward the crowd, but Stratton seized the opportunity with a well-timed ambush. She sent Cargill back to the floor and then connected with a Suicide Dive through the ropes. Back inside the ring, Stratton went high-risk and hit a Swanton Bomb from the top turnbuckle, nearly capturing the win with a close near-fall.

Cargill recovered in the corner and stopped Stratton’s momentum with a counter, planting her with a sit-out powerbomb she calls the “Eye of the Storm,” but it only earned her a two-count. The match grew more physical as both women exchanged hard-hitting strikes in the middle of the ring.

Stratton found an opening to deliver a flashy aerial attack followed by a punishing Alabama Slam. She then went for her finishing move, the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Cargill got her knees up to block the impact. Stratton rolled to the ropes for a brief recovery, but Cargill answered with a powerful chokeslam before sending her crashing into the corner. Cargill climbed the ropes to attempt her signature move, Jaded, but Stratton managed to flip out of the maneuver in an impressive reversal.

Seizing the momentum, Stratton quickly scaled the turnbuckle once again and successfully landed the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. She immediately hooked the leg and secured the three-count to retain her title.

Your winner and still WWE Women’s Champion, Tiffany Stratton.

