Sami Zayn Defeats Karrion Kross in Intense Battle at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 02, 2025
Sami Zayn Defeats Karrion Kross in Intense Battle at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Sami Zayn emerged victorious in a hard-fought singles match against Karrion Kross in what turned out to be a gritty and emotionally charged encounter.

The match began with both men receiving strong reactions from the crowd. Zayn wasted little time taking the fight to Kross, launching himself off the barricade with an impressive Moonsault to the outside before bringing the action back into the ring. He attempted a top-rope maneuver shortly after, but Kross evaded the attack and quickly countered with a Death Valley Driver, earning a near fall.

From there, Kross took control, methodically wearing Zayn down. The crowd erupted in dueling chants while Kross repeatedly went for covers and shouted taunts throughout the match, including an intense moment where he yelled, “Just say it, bastard!” in Zayn’s face.

As Zayn began to mount a comeback, Scarlett slid a weapon into the ring, urging Zayn to use it. The moment created significant tension, as Zayn stood in the center of the ring contemplating the offer. Ultimately, he chose to toss the weapon aside, refusing to take the shortcut.

Kross attempted to steal the win with a quick roll-up from behind, but Zayn kicked out and fired back with an Exploder Suplex into the corner. With the crowd firmly behind him, Zayn delivered a decisive Helluva Kick and secured the three-count.

Zayn’s refusal to use the weapon was a key turning point, underscoring his defiant attitude and determination to win the right way despite the odds.

Sami Zayn def. Karrion Kross

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Saturday

August 2, 2025 at

East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA

Hashtag: #summerslam
