Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair Crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam 2025

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles changed hands in a dramatic showdown as Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair overcame Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez in a high-energy contest.

The match opened with Bliss squaring off against Perez. Bliss took early control with a well-timed arm drag and immediately tagged in Flair. The Queen hit the ring with intensity, booting Perez’s partner off the apron and taking control of the pace. Perez briefly applied a sleeper, but Charlotte shook her off and transitioned into a rapid flurry of offense. A well-timed tag brought in Rodriguez, who traded stiff strikes with Flair in a physical exchange.

Rodriguez sent Flair into the corner and landed a superkick as she flipped onto the apron. A follow-up fallaway slam set up a tag to Perez, who delivered a handspring knee drop for a near fall. Flair became isolated in the wrong corner, enduring a top wristlock and several underhanded tactics, including a choke on the ropes. Just when it looked like the challengers were in trouble, Flair surprised Perez with a diving Frankensteiner and created the space she needed.

The momentum shifted when Bliss received the hot tag and exploded into the match. She overwhelmed both opponents with shoulder blocks, a Lou Thesz Press, and quick strikes. Although Raquel tried to break her rhythm, Bliss stayed sharp. Perez managed a brief counter by blocking Sister Abigail and connecting with a corkscrew uppercut. She tried to end things with a moonsault, but Bliss had it scouted.

After a few rapid sequences involving all four women, Bliss nailed Perez with a snap DDT. Rodriguez regained control briefly, hitting a powerful slam and trying to wear down Bliss with heavy shots. Flair re-entered with a fallaway slam and went for the Figure Eight, only to be halted by a moonsault from Perez.

In the match’s final moments, Rodriguez dropped Flair hard, giving Perez the chance to hit Pop Rox. However, the pin was broken by Bliss, who then drilled Perez with a Sister Abigail after Flair neutralized Rodriguez with a boot to the face. Bliss hooked the leg, and the three-count followed.

With that decisive blow, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, bringing an end to Judgment Day’s reign. The duo shared an emotional embrace post-match as they celebrated their victory and newfound alliance.

