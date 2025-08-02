×
Dominik Mysterio Confirms Rib Injury Was Real, Not WWE Storyline

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 02, 2025
Dominik Mysterio has provided clarity on the circumstances that led to the cancellation of his scheduled match against AJ Styles at WWE Night of Champions. In a recent interview, the current Intercontinental Champion opened up about the real injury that sidelined him, ending speculation among fans that it was merely a storyline decision.

Speaking on the Club 520 podcast, Mysterio addressed the rumors head-on, explaining the severity of the injury that took him out of action.

“I dislocated my two lower ribs. They were digging into my cartilage. That’s why I was hurt,” he said. “Everyone thought I was faking it, but I was actually hurt.”

Mysterio had originally been slated to defend his title against Styles at the premium live event, but the match was pulled just days before due to him being medically disqualified from competing. In the aftermath, Styles relentlessly targeted the injured champion, building further anticipation for their eventual showdown.

Now cleared to compete, Dominik Mysterio will put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against AJ Styles at SummerSlam Night Two. The match is set to take place this Sunday, August 3, at MetLife Stadium as part of WWE’s blockbuster two-night event.

