Dustin Rhodes Announces Hiatus Following Painful Injury at AEW Collision

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 02, 2025
Dustin Rhodes Announces Hiatus Following Painful Injury at AEW Collision

Dustin Rhodes has opened up about a serious health setback following his recent AEW Collision appearance, confirming he will be stepping away from in-ring action due to a major medical emergency.

Just 19 days after capturing the TNT Championship at AEW All In 2025, Rhodes dropped the title to Kyle Fletcher during the August 31 episode of Collision. The brutal match ended with Fletcher securing the win, bringing Rhodes’ short but meaningful reign to a sudden end.

Following the bout, Rhodes took to social media to reveal the extent of his injuries, writing on X (Twitter):

“Sorry guys, feel like I failed my fans. Gonna be out for a while as Doc said I need a very invasive major surgery. MRI’s and cat scans this week, due to Kyle Fletcher.

In any case, for the time I was the face of TNT was special to me. I will never take what I have for granted.

I am in a terrible amount of pain and have a hole in my leg, but that won’t stop me from #KeepSteppin”

The 56-year-old AEW veteran clarified that the injury was legitimate after speculation from fans began circulating that it may have been part of a storyline. He returned to X to confirm that the situation is not a “work.”

At this time, it is unknown how long “The Natural” will be out of action. We send our best wishes to Dustin Rhodes for a full and steady recovery.

