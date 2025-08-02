WWE Unveils Massive Stage for First Two-Night SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife

Just moments before WWE SummerSlam 2025 Saturday gets underway at MetLife Stadium, the company has unveiled a first-look video showcasing the event’s massive stage design. As expected, the setup is visually spectacular, fitting for WWE’s first-ever two-night SummerSlam spectacle.
In addition to the stage reveal, WWE has officially announced the opening contest for night one. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will kick off the action in a high-stakes tag team showdown against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The match follows up on the chaos from Monday Night Raw, where Breakker and Reed took out Reigns and Uso, setting the stage for a fierce opener.
Saturday’s lineup is stacked with major title matches and marquee pairings. CM Punk will challenge GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in what many view as a dream matchup. Tiffany Stratton will put her WWE Women’s Championship on the line against powerhouse Jade Cargill, while The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez defend their Women’s Tag Team Titles against the returning duo of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.
Also set for the night are Sami Zayn facing Karrion Kross and a celebrity-infused bout as Randy Orton and Jelly Roll take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.
WWE SummerSlam 2025 Saturday Match Card:
WWE World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. CM Punk
WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
The #SummerSlam set is absolute 🔥🔥🔥! pic.twitter.com/FKPM6fGoD6, WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 2, 2025
WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Saturday
August 2, 2025 at
East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA
Hashtag: #summerslam
East Rutherford, New Jersey
Aug. 2nd 2025
East Rutherford, New Jersey
Aug. 3rd 2025
New York City, New York
Aug. 4th 2025
Cleveland, Ohio
Aug. 6th 2025
Davenport, Florida
Aug. 8th 2025
Venice, Florida
Aug. 9th 2025
Leave a Comment ()