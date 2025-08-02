×
WWE Unveils Massive Stage for First Two-Night SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 02, 2025
WWE Unveils Massive Stage for First Two-Night SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife

Just moments before WWE SummerSlam 2025 Saturday gets underway at MetLife Stadium, the company has unveiled a first-look video showcasing the event’s massive stage design. As expected, the setup is visually spectacular, fitting for WWE’s first-ever two-night SummerSlam spectacle.

In addition to the stage reveal, WWE has officially announced the opening contest for night one. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will kick off the action in a high-stakes tag team showdown against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The match follows up on the chaos from Monday Night Raw, where Breakker and Reed took out Reigns and Uso, setting the stage for a fierce opener.

Saturday’s lineup is stacked with major title matches and marquee pairings. CM Punk will challenge GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in what many view as a dream matchup. Tiffany Stratton will put her WWE Women’s Championship on the line against powerhouse Jade Cargill, while The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez defend their Women’s Tag Team Titles against the returning duo of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.

Also set for the night are Sami Zayn facing Karrion Kross and a celebrity-infused bout as Randy Orton and Jelly Roll take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Saturday Match Card:

  • WWE World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. CM Punk

  • WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

  • Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

  • Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

  • Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Saturday

August 2, 2025 at

East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA

Hashtag: #summerslam
