×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Stars Clash at Bloodsport XIV: Natalya vs Masha Slamovich and More Results from 8/2/25

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 02, 2025
WWE Stars Clash at Bloodsport XIV: Natalya vs Masha Slamovich and More Results from 8/2/25

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV delivered a hard-hitting showcase on Saturday afternoon in Rutherford, New Jersey, featuring several WWE names competing under the unique no-ropes, MMA-style format. The event aired live on Triller TV+ and drew attention for blending stars from different wrestling backgrounds.

A number of WWE talents stepped into the Bloodsport ring, including Natalya Neidhart, Pete Dunne, Ivar, Erik, and Timothy Thatcher. The night featured intense competition, with bouts won by knockout or submission only, true to Bloodsport’s gritty style.

Below are the full results from the event (via Fightful):

  • Matt Mako defeated Ray Jaz

  • Janai Kai defeated Jordan Blade

  • Simon Gotch defeated Nick Comoroto

  • Charlie Dempsey defeated Dominic Garrini

  • Royce Isaacs defeated Ivar

  • Timothy Thatcher defeated SLADE via disqualification after SLADE bit Thatcher

  • Erik defeated 1 Called Manders

  • Pete Dunne defeated Jonathan Gresham

  • Nattie Neidhart defeated Masha Slamovich

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Saturday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 2nd 2025

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Sunday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 3rd 2025

#summerslam

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Aug. 4th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy