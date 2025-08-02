WWE Stars Clash at Bloodsport XIV: Natalya vs Masha Slamovich and More Results from 8/2/25

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV delivered a hard-hitting showcase on Saturday afternoon in Rutherford, New Jersey, featuring several WWE names competing under the unique no-ropes, MMA-style format. The event aired live on Triller TV+ and drew attention for blending stars from different wrestling backgrounds.

A number of WWE talents stepped into the Bloodsport ring, including Natalya Neidhart, Pete Dunne, Ivar, Erik, and Timothy Thatcher. The night featured intense competition, with bouts won by knockout or submission only, true to Bloodsport’s gritty style.

Below are the full results from the event (via Fightful):

Matt Mako defeated Ray Jaz

Janai Kai defeated Jordan Blade

Simon Gotch defeated Nick Comoroto

Charlie Dempsey defeated Dominic Garrini

Royce Isaacs defeated Ivar

Timothy Thatcher defeated SLADE via disqualification after SLADE bit Thatcher

Erik defeated 1 Called Manders

Pete Dunne defeated Jonathan Gresham

Nattie Neidhart defeated Masha Slamovich

