WWE Stars Clash at Bloodsport XIV: Natalya vs Masha Slamovich and More Results from 8/2/25

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV delivered a hard-hitting showcase on Saturday afternoon in Rutherford, New Jersey, featuring several WWE names competing under the unique no-ropes, MMA-style format. The event aired live on Triller TV+ and drew attention for blending stars from different wrestling backgrounds.
A number of WWE talents stepped into the Bloodsport ring, including Natalya Neidhart, Pete Dunne, Ivar, Erik, and Timothy Thatcher. The night featured intense competition, with bouts won by knockout or submission only, true to Bloodsport’s gritty style.
Below are the full results from the event (via Fightful):
Matt Mako defeated Ray Jaz
Janai Kai defeated Jordan Blade
Simon Gotch defeated Nick Comoroto
Charlie Dempsey defeated Dominic Garrini
Royce Isaacs defeated Ivar
Timothy Thatcher defeated SLADE via disqualification after SLADE bit Thatcher
Erik defeated 1 Called Manders
Pete Dunne defeated Jonathan Gresham
Nattie Neidhart defeated Masha Slamovich
The Bruiserweight Pete Dunne vs. Jonathan Gresham, FG (@gascaf88) August 2, 2025
(Jordynne Grace pay attention!)
#JBBSXIV pic.twitter.com/WIU97xzMcH
#JBBSXIV Damn Natty fucked up @mashaslamovich in the main event, she wasn't taking shit from no one, loved it 😆😆😆👏@NatbyNature wins!!! pic.twitter.com/ZvDeMf6OEJ, Sanjeev Maharaj (@IslandBoySanj) August 2, 2025
#JBBSXIV That was badass by @NatbyNature!!! @mashaslamovich never underestimate her again, wwe or not, she's a badass!! pic.twitter.com/pA7pnnqrjB, Sanjeev Maharaj (@IslandBoySanj) August 2, 2025
East Rutherford, New Jersey
Aug. 2nd 2025
East Rutherford, New Jersey
Aug. 3rd 2025
New York City, New York
Aug. 4th 2025
Cleveland, Ohio
Aug. 6th 2025
Davenport, Florida
Aug. 8th 2025
Venice, Florida
Aug. 9th 2025
Leave a Comment ()