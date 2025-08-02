×
WWE President Nick Khan Attends Bloodsport Just Hours Before SummerSlam

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 02, 2025
Just hours ahead of the first night of WWE SummerSlam 2025, WWE President Nick Khan was seen attending a very different kind of wrestling event in the same city.

On Saturday afternoon, Khan was spotted at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, held at The Williams Center in Rutherford, New Jersey, the same location hosting WWE’s marquee weekend. The Bloodsport event, known for its unique no-ropes format and fusion of pro wrestling and MMA, included appearances from several WWE names such as Natalya, Pete Dunne, the War Raiders, and WWE trainer Timothy Thatcher.

Fans who attended quickly took to social media to share photos of Khan in the venue, confirming his presence. This is not the first time Khan has taken an interest in the Bloodsport product. He was also in attendance for their show during WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia back in 2024.

With WWE talent actively participating in the event, Khan’s appearance highlights WWE’s growing openness to cross-promotional collaboration, even as SummerSlam takes center stage.

