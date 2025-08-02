×
Roman Reigns Sends Strong Message Ahead of SummerSlam Tag Match

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 02, 2025
Roman Reigns has made it clear what his focus is heading into SummerSlam 2025.

Since being sidelined by an ambush from Paul Heyman’s enforcers, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, on the RAW after WrestleMania, Reigns had been absent from WWE television until his dramatic return on the July 14 episode of RAW. However, it was not Seth Rollins who confronted him upon his comeback, but rather Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Just moments after the confrontation began, Reigns was laid out by Reed’s crushing Tsunami.

Following the attack, a tag team match was announced for Night 1 of SummerSlam, featuring Reigns and Jey Uso against Breakker and Reed. While The Bloodline veterans managed to seize the momentum in the build-up, that quickly shifted.

On the most recent episode of RAW, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker struck back, decimating both Reigns and Uso in a brutal beatdown. To add further insult, Reed removed Roman Reigns’ shoes and walked off with them, mocking the former Undisputed Champion.

Despite the setback, Reigns remains confident ahead of SummerSlam. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he issued a direct and defiant statement:

“Tonight, We Remind Them Who Runs This St. #SummerSlam”**

