Match Order for Night One of WWE SummerSlam 2025

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 02, 2025
The match lineup for the first night of WWE SummerSlam 2025 has now been fully revealed, bringing an end to the speculation surrounding the event's order of bouts.

This year’s SummerSlam marks a historic shift, becoming the first to span two nights. The World Heavyweight Championship bout between CM Punk and GUNTHER will close out night one, as confirmed by both Punk and WWE. Meanwhile, the second night will see Cody Rhodes take on John Cena in the main event slot.

As for the rest of night one, PWInsider and Steven Muehlhausen unveiled the full match order just ahead of the show. WWE has also confirmed the opening contest on its official X (Twitter) account. Kicking off the action will be a major tag team clash featuring Roman Reigns and Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

The remaining matches scheduled for night one are as follows:

• Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
• Sami Zayn vs Karrion Kross
• Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill – WWE Women’s Championship
• Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

The company has not yet disclosed the match order for night two, which remains under wraps just hours before the continuation of WWE’s Biggest Party of the Summer.

SummerSlam 2025 will begin at 6 PM ET from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

