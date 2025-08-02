WWE Reveals Plans For SummerSlam Weekend Commentary Team

The commentary team has officially been set for both nights of WWE SummerSlam, just hours before the two-night spectacle kicks off at MetLife Stadium.
For the first time in its history, SummerSlam will unfold across two evenings, with WWE hosting major matches on both Saturday and Sunday. While there had been speculation over how the announce team would be structured, Michael Cole addressed the topic directly during the SummerSlam Countdown pre-show.
Cole revealed that he and Wade Barrett will serve as the sole commentators for the entire weekend, handling commentary duties for both nights of the event.
The planned lineup for Night One of SummerSlam includes:
Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss – Women’s Tag Team Championship
Sami Zayn vs Karrion Kross
Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill – WWE Women’s Championship
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
GUNTHER vs CM Punk – WWE World Heavyweight Championship
