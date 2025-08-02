Torrie Wilson Recalls Strange Encounter With Dennis Rodman in WCW

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson recently spoke with F4WOnline.com and shared a surprising behind-the-scenes story from her early days in the wrestling business.

During the interview, she was asked about the most unexpected celebrity interaction she had backstage in WWE or WCW, especially with this year’s SummerSlam featuring stars like Jelly Roll and Logan Paul stepping into the spotlight.

Reflecting on her time in WCW, Wilson recalled a particularly unusual moment involving NBA icon Dennis Rodman.

"One of the most unexpected celebrity encounters I had was early on in my WCW days when Dennis Rodman came in for a pay-per-view. I was still pretty green, fresh from Idaho, and someone came into the locker room saying Dennis wanted to meet me and asked if I’d follow them to his trailer. I did, a little wide-eyed and unsure of what to expect.

It ended up being this awkward 20-minute conversation. I’m not entirely convinced his intentions were pure, especially when he offered me a ride back to L.A. on his private jet, which I politely declined. Looking back, it makes me laugh at how naïve I was."

