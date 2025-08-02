Jonathan Coachman Says Cena Turned Babyface Because Original Plan Failed

A former WWE personality has offered a blunt take on the real reason behind John Cena’s sudden babyface return ahead of SummerSlam.

At Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena stunned the wrestling world by turning heel for the first time in nearly 20 years. Aligning himself with The Rock and Travis Scott, Cena took a dark turn after Cody Rhodes refused to “sell his soul” to The Final Boss. This led to Cena capturing his record-breaking 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41, thanks in part to interference from Scott.

However, many fans were puzzled when The Rock did not appear at WrestleMania, leaving Scott to assist Cena alone. Since then, The Final Boss has remained absent from WWE programming, which only fueled speculation that the storyline had gone off course. Days before Cena’s highly anticipated rematch with Rhodes at SummerSlam, he appeared on SmackDown and addressed the situation directly.

During the segment, Cena admitted that The Final Boss abandoned him and declared his love for wrestling. He promised to fight fairly, signaling a full babyface return. The turn has sparked debates among fans over whether it was part of the long-term plan or a response to behind-the-scenes problems.

Former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman believes the answer is clear. He recently took to social media to claim that the heel turn was scrapped because it simply was not working as intended.

“He [John Cena] blew up the entire heel turn because it didn’t go the way that it was supposed to go. And if you guys keep believing out there that it was supposed to go that way, you are lying to yourselves,” Coachman stated. “Look at what he said last night. They all went back to their normal lives. Everybody walked out on me, etc., etc. It was never supposed to go this way. I’ve been saying it on Coach & Bro, and I’ve been saying it on Off the Ropes. And now they’re scrambling to figure out how they fix this entire thing. And now you’ve got Babyface against Babyface.”

Coachman also hinted at possible tension between Triple H and The Rock following the apparent derailment of the original creative direction.