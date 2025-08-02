×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jonathan Coachman Says Cena Turned Babyface Because Original Plan Failed

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 02, 2025
Jonathan Coachman Says Cena Turned Babyface Because Original Plan Failed

A former WWE personality has offered a blunt take on the real reason behind John Cena’s sudden babyface return ahead of SummerSlam.

At Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena stunned the wrestling world by turning heel for the first time in nearly 20 years. Aligning himself with The Rock and Travis Scott, Cena took a dark turn after Cody Rhodes refused to “sell his soul” to The Final Boss. This led to Cena capturing his record-breaking 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41, thanks in part to interference from Scott.

However, many fans were puzzled when The Rock did not appear at WrestleMania, leaving Scott to assist Cena alone. Since then, The Final Boss has remained absent from WWE programming, which only fueled speculation that the storyline had gone off course. Days before Cena’s highly anticipated rematch with Rhodes at SummerSlam, he appeared on SmackDown and addressed the situation directly.

During the segment, Cena admitted that The Final Boss abandoned him and declared his love for wrestling. He promised to fight fairly, signaling a full babyface return. The turn has sparked debates among fans over whether it was part of the long-term plan or a response to behind-the-scenes problems.

Former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman believes the answer is clear. He recently took to social media to claim that the heel turn was scrapped because it simply was not working as intended.

“He [John Cena] blew up the entire heel turn because it didn’t go the way that it was supposed to go. And if you guys keep believing out there that it was supposed to go that way, you are lying to yourselves,” Coachman stated. “Look at what he said last night. They all went back to their normal lives. Everybody walked out on me, etc., etc. It was never supposed to go this way. I’ve been saying it on Coach & Bro, and I’ve been saying it on Off the Ropes. And now they’re scrambling to figure out how they fix this entire thing. And now you’ve got Babyface against Babyface.”

Coachman also hinted at possible tension between Triple H and The Rock following the apparent derailment of the original creative direction.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Saturday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 2nd 2025

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Sunday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 3rd 2025

#summerslam

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Aug. 4th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy