LA Knight Hints at Frustration Over WWE Booking With Subtle Social Media Move

A popular WWE star has sparked fresh speculation about his status in the company after a telling interaction on social media. LA Knight, known for his strong fan backing and loud crowd reactions, quietly “liked” a fan’s Instagram comment that pushed for a significant change in his career trajectory. The comment suggested WWE either move Knight into the main event spotlight or allow him to go elsewhere to prove he belongs there.

The comment in question directly addressed WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, urging him to either elevate LA Knight to a top-tier position or release him to thrive in another company. Knight’s decision to like the post has drawn attention online, with many viewing it as a subtle but pointed message of frustration.

LA Knight has remained one of WWE’s most consistently cheered superstars over the last two years, yet despite his popularity, he has not been placed in a sustained main event storyline. This has become a recurring point of contention for fans who have continued to rally for him on social media.

The timing of this interaction is also noteworthy, as WWE SummerSlam is taking place this weekend. While other top names are featured on the card, Knight is not scheduled for a match at the high-profile two-night event. His last significant bout was a win over Seth Rollins at the Saturday Night’s Main Event show on July 12, further fueling debate over his current standing within the company.