WWE Hall of Famer Confirms She Will Be at WWE SummerSlam

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 02, 2025
A WWE Hall of Famer and former Divas Champion has officially confirmed her attendance for SummerSlam, following growing speculation about a potential return to the ring.

As Nikki Bella made headlines with her recent in-ring appearance, attention quickly turned to her sister Brie Bella and whether she might also step back between the ropes. Though Brie has suggested that her husband Bryan Danielson’s involvement with AEW has complicated her chances of appearing on WWE television, she has now provided some clarity about her SummerSlam status.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, the Bella Twins welcomed Jade Cargill as a guest ahead of her WWE Women’s Championship clash with Tiffany Stratton at the premium live event. During the episode, Nikki shared that both she and Brie would be attending the show at MetLife Stadium. Brie then clarified that she will be watching the event from a suite, noting that she received an invitation to attend.

Brie Bella has not competed in a WWE match since her surprise appearance in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble, which marked her first bout since October 2018. Meanwhile, Nikki Bella recently teamed with IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Stephanie Vaquer in an eight-woman tag match on the July 28 edition of Raw, facing Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Alba Fyre, and Naomi.

